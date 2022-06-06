ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in Poland housed with help from Cape Cod charity

By Paula Ebben
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AbeJm_0g2RTDER00

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in Poland have been housed with help from a Cape Cod charity 03:09

CHATHAM -- Two Cape Cod businessmen are now in Poland helping Ukrainian refugees looking to build a new life. Since WBZ-TV shared Tom Johnson and Jim Peterson's mission last month , their charity has grown exponentially.

"We're committed to helping wherever we can to provide basic essentials or specific things that improve the quality of life dramatically," said Johnson.

It's been more than 100 days since Russia invaded Ukraine and in that time about 3.5 million refugees have crossed the border into Poland.

"They're constantly worried about being separated, trafficked, and their kids ending up in orphanages," said Peterson.

Many of the refugees are living in hotels, but just like the Cape, business is seasonable and that's not a long-term solution.

"Some of these hotels can't afford to put them up. So these people, a lot of them are going to end up back on the street in short order here because the seasons are very similar to what we know on Cape Cod," said Peterson.

In the three months since they started the Ukrainian Relief Mission Charitable Corporation , Johnson and Peterson have been able to help hundreds of people using donations the charity has leased two hotels, some apartments, and a house.

"Our objective is long-term advocacy for those folks who want to assimilate and stay here for a long period of time. Not only do we provide housing, and clothing and essentials and food, but we also advocate," Johnson said.

The charity also has workers on the ground helping refugees cut through the red tape to get the paperwork they need to stay and thrive in a new country.

A donation of 100 laptops will go a long way in helping refugee children.

"They want them to continue to learn, but they can't learn in Polish, because they can't speak Polish. so it's to set up online education. as much as we can do for the Ukrainian children so they can remain in school until this nightmare ends," said Peterson.

Both men say seeing the refugee situation has changed them forever.

"I'll never be the same. I have redefined what a real problem is and once you've seen it, sort of the blank stares from the people you're trying to bring back to life. I'm going to change my priorities in my day to day life because honestly, we are so blessed to live in the United States of America," said Johnson.

Ninety percent of the money collected is being spent in Poland on advocacy and what the men call "moments of dignity" such as providing a wheelchair for a child with cerebral palsy.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
AFP

Ukraine hits Russian targets, France offers Odessa help

Ukraine tried to push back Russian troops in the east and south on Friday as France offered to help ensure access to the port of Odessa and ease a global grain crisis. - 'Victory for Ukraine' - With the world still facing shockwaves from the war, an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron said France was ready to assist in an operation to allow safe access to Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
CBS Boston

NH vaccine protesters who shut down meeting won't face charges

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire's attorney general said Tuesday that he will not bring criminal charges against protesters who disrupted an Executive Council meeting in September before it began, forcing Gov. Chris Sununu to postpone it."The cancellation was due to the fact that certain state employees left after the breakfast meeting because of concerns about the protest and were therefore unable to answer questions from the Governor and Council concerning items on that day's agenda," Attorney General John Formella said in a statement Tuesday.The state, he said, would not have been able to prove any potential criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt.The postponement delayed a council vote on $27 million in federal aid to boost New Hampshire's vaccination efforts.Angry opponents of the Biden administration's vaccine mandate moved around the room at St. Anselm College on Sept. 29, shouting, "Shut it down," before the meeting got could get underway.Sununu, a Republican, said state police had to escort state employees to their cars after "unruly and very aggressive" behavior. 
PROTESTS
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy