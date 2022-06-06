Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in Poland housed with help from Cape Cod charity

CHATHAM -- Two Cape Cod businessmen are now in Poland helping Ukrainian refugees looking to build a new life. Since WBZ-TV shared Tom Johnson and Jim Peterson's mission last month , their charity has grown exponentially.

"We're committed to helping wherever we can to provide basic essentials or specific things that improve the quality of life dramatically," said Johnson.

It's been more than 100 days since Russia invaded Ukraine and in that time about 3.5 million refugees have crossed the border into Poland.

"They're constantly worried about being separated, trafficked, and their kids ending up in orphanages," said Peterson.

Many of the refugees are living in hotels, but just like the Cape, business is seasonable and that's not a long-term solution.



"Some of these hotels can't afford to put them up. So these people, a lot of them are going to end up back on the street in short order here because the seasons are very similar to what we know on Cape Cod," said Peterson.

In the three months since they started the Ukrainian Relief Mission Charitable Corporation , Johnson and Peterson have been able to help hundreds of people using donations the charity has leased two hotels, some apartments, and a house.

"Our objective is long-term advocacy for those folks who want to assimilate and stay here for a long period of time. Not only do we provide housing, and clothing and essentials and food, but we also advocate," Johnson said.

The charity also has workers on the ground helping refugees cut through the red tape to get the paperwork they need to stay and thrive in a new country.

A donation of 100 laptops will go a long way in helping refugee children.

"They want them to continue to learn, but they can't learn in Polish, because they can't speak Polish. so it's to set up online education. as much as we can do for the Ukrainian children so they can remain in school until this nightmare ends," said Peterson.

Both men say seeing the refugee situation has changed them forever.

"I'll never be the same. I have redefined what a real problem is and once you've seen it, sort of the blank stares from the people you're trying to bring back to life. I'm going to change my priorities in my day to day life because honestly, we are so blessed to live in the United States of America," said Johnson.

Ninety percent of the money collected is being spent in Poland on advocacy and what the men call "moments of dignity" such as providing a wheelchair for a child with cerebral palsy.