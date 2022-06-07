ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

VP Harris to headline dinner for South Carolina Democrats

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vYUS_0g2RT8u300

Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to South Carolina this week to headline a fundraising dinner for Democrats in the state, which plays a key role in the presidential nominating process.

State Democratic party officials announced Monday that Harris will be the keynote speaker at the Blue Palmetto Dinner, planned for Friday in Columbia. It's her first visit to a state party event as vice president, according to South Carolina Party Chair Trav Robertson.

The dinner comes just days before South Carolina's primary election s, where the contest for governor tops the statewide Democratic ballot. Five candidates are competing for their party's nomination to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, whose GOP challengers have failed to attract significant fundraising support.

Just two hours before the dinner, Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls, including former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham and state Sen. Mia McLeod, are set to meet for their only primary debate.

For months, South Carolina has already been playing host to a myriad of Republicans potentially setting themselves up for 2024 White House bids, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Some native South Carolina Republicans have also been testing the 2024 waters. Nikki Haley, who served the state for six years as governor before joining the Trump administration as U.N. ambassador, lives in the Charleston area and has been visiting other early-voting states, as has U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

Harris campaigned heavily in South Carolina during her own 2020 White House bid but left the race before the state's first-in-the-South primary, unable to achieve significant polling support or break through in a field that at one time included two dozen Democratic hopefuls. During that campaign, Harris worked to develop networks among Black voters often not elevated in the state's political campaign, such as the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, of which she is a member.

South Carolina, where Black voters play an outsized role in the Democratic electorate, ended up being the place where Joe Biden was able to revive his flagging presidential campaign, following a series of losses in other early-voting states.

That victory came after a key endorsement for Biden from U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, South Carolina's sole Democrat in Congress and whose backing was seen by some Black voters as a long-awaited signal that Biden would be the candidate best suited to represent them.

Earlier this year, Biden committed to tapping Harris as his running mate for the 2024 reelection campaign.

———

Meg Kinnard can be reached on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Mia Mcleod
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jim Clyburn
Person
Mike Pompeo
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

685K+
Followers
158K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy