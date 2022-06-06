ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

One weekend, a dozen mass shootings

By Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

At least 17 people were killed in the deadliest weekend of mass shooting gun violence this year. Ready for a revamped lock screen? Apple gave a sneak peek of iOS 16 at its keynote event. And a podcast helped detectives gain a new perspective on a cold case – and make some arrests.

👋Hey! I'm Laura Davis , and this is the news you need to know Monday.

But first, the little prince has a big personality! 👑 Prince Louis' antics stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee over the weekend.

🌦 Weather watch: Tropical Storm Alex was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after roughing up seas along the East Coast. Need an umbrella? Check your forecast here .

The deadliest weekend for mass shootings this year

At least 17 people were killed Friday to Sunday in the deadliest weekend of mass shooting violence this year, according to a USA TODAY analysis. In Philadelphia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saginaw, Michigan; Omaha, Nebraska; and other towns and cities, there were at least a dozen shootings that killed or injured four or more people, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive and analyzed by USA TODAY. At least 82 people were wounded or killed, the analysis found. "America’s gun violence crisis was on full display this weekend, an emergency crying out for a solution that we know exists," said Kris Brown, president of Brady, a gun violence prevention group.

A note and flowers honoring the victims of a mass shooting are taped to a traffic light post at the corner of South and Third Streets in Philadelphia on June 5. KRISTON JAE BETHEL/AFP via Getty Images

US wants to seize oligarch's $350M plane; Zelenskyy visits front lines

U.S. authorities moved Monday to seize a $350 million Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet, possibly one of the world’s most expensive private airplanes, from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. An FBI agent wrote in an affidavit that the plane is subject to seizure because it was moved in violation of sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the front lines Sunday in the hotly contested Donbas region, getting a close look at his military operation, awarding medals for heroic efforts and leading a moment of silence to honor fallen troops. Zelenskyy's tour included Luhansk, where Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Monday that fierce fighting continued in the crucial city of Sievierodonetsk. Latest updates from Ukraine .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits front-line military positions June 5 in the Zaporizhzhia region. UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

What everyone's talking about

Apple unveils big changes in iOS 16

Owners of iPhones got their first look Monday at major changes coming to their smartphones. Apple is hosting its mostly virtual Worldwide Developers Conference this week, starting with a keynote address during which it unveiled iOS 16 for the iPhone, as well as software updates for the Apple Watch, iPad and Mac computers. The system updates are expected to launch this fall. Most notable for iPhone fans is ( finally ) the introduction of customizable lock screens. It's not just software updates coming soon. Apple unveiled a MacBook Air running its latest M2 processing chip. The laptop will be available next month, starting at $1,199.

Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote over 'partygate'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a no-confidence vote Monday called by rebel lawmakers from his ruling Conservative Party who wanted to oust him as leader in part over allegations of drunken government parties held during COVID-19 lockdowns. Johnson’s critics failed in a 211-148 vote, a victory that means he can't be challenged by his party for at least a year. However, the fact that the vote happened at all leaves him politically wounded. The ballot was called by Conservative lawmakers concerned over a collapse in Johnson's poll ratings after revelations of parties in Downing Street and other government buildings during coronavirus lockdowns.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. Pool photo by HANNAH MCKAY

Real quick

Podcast helped crack a California cold case

Can a true-crime obsession actually help solve crimes? Cops say this one did. More than two decades after a California college student went missing from campus, never to be seen again, a budding podcaster named Chris Lambert decided to look into the case. “Your Own Backyard” began somewhat tentatively in September 2019, when Lambert admitted he didn’t know what he was doing. Now two men are about to go on trial in connection with the disappearance of Kristin Smart, 19, and police give much of the credit to “Your Own Backyard.” Driven largely by an obsession with true crime in the USA, a growing number of podcasts are produced by everyday citizens, helping generate interest in decades-old crimes. “For cold-case investigators, it can be a godsend,” said Chris McDonough, director of Law Enforcement Relationships at the Cold Case Foundation. Read more .

Kristin Smart disappeared in 1996. Courtesy

A break from the news

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: One weekend, a dozen mass shootings

