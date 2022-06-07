ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

US files 4th labor complaint on Mexican workers' rights

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0g2RSyJR00

The United States on Monday filed its fourth labor complaint about purourted violations of union organizing rights in Mexico .

The complaint was filed under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact, which requires that Mexico enforce a law that says employees are allowed to freely choose the union that represents them. For decades, undemocratic, pro-company unions kept wages in Mexico low by reaching behind-the-scenes deals with employers.

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office said the latest complaint involves a union representation fight at a car parts factory in northern Mexico.

The complaint says the United States found “credible evidence” that workers at the Teksid Hierro automotive parts plant were being denied the right to freely choose which union will represent them.

Calls to Teksid went unanswered Monday.

The foundry plant is in Frontera, a town near the city of Monclova in the northern border state of Coahuila. There is a drive by the Mexican mine and steel workers' union — one of the country's most combative — to replace an old-guard union at the plant.

The three previous U.S. labor complaints filed against Mexico under the trade pact also involved efforts to replace old-guard unions. Those complaints alleged unfair tactics were used by old-guard union to stave off independent labor groups, which eventually won the organizing battles.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Two Honduran and Guatemalan men sneak into US disguised as unaccompanied children: Group among 416 imposters with fake birth certificates taken into custody by border patrol in New Mexico and western Texas since October 2021

Arrests of adult migrants who illegally crossed the border and posed as unaccompanied children are on pace to surpass the previous fiscal year's total's, according to the U.S. Border Patrol's El Paso Sector. Since October 1, 2021 - the start of fiscal year 2022 - there have been 416 who...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Steel Workers#Mexican#U S Mexico Canada#Teksid Hierro
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country That Has the Most Oil

Concerns over access to crude oil have been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its oil exports. In turn, this caused the price of oil to rocket above $100 a barrel, near a record set just over a decade ago. While Russia is among the countries with the most oil reserves, Venezuela is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID and is forced to withdraw for a second time from an international trip with Jill Biden as first lady heads to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica

Ashley Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the first lady's office said Wednesday, which will prevent the first daughter from traveling with her mother, First Lady Jill Biden, to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica. It marked the second time in weeks Ashley Biden had to scrap plans to travel internationally with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
BBC

Coastal fire: California mansions burn as wildfires spread

Hundreds have been forced to evacuate from their homes due to a swift-moving wildfire in southern California that has torched some 20 mansions so far. The Coastal fire in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, has grown to 199 acres since it began on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the largest wildfire in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
AFP

Colombian police kill fugitive drug kingpin

A fugitive member of Colombia's Gulf Clan drug cartel wanted by the United States has been killed by police in the South American country, the government said Thursday. The Gulf Clan, Colombia's biggest drug cartel, launched a revenge campaign this month, closing schools and bringing transport to a standstill in the country's north after its boss, Dairo Antonio Usaga, was extradited to the United States to face trafficking charges there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Judge rejects Arizona death row inmate's appeal, says Constitution "does not require a pain-free execution"

A federal judge has denied an Arizona prisoner's bid to delay his execution in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl, according to the ruling posted Sunday. U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi's decision keeps on track Wednesday's scheduled execution of Frank Atwood, who argued the state's death penalty procedures would violate his constitutional right against cruel and unusual punishment by subjecting him to unimaginable pain.
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
ABC News

ABC News

685K+
Followers
158K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy