Following More Violence, Minnesota Moms Demand Action On Gun Control

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been almost two weeks since the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers.

And another weekend of mass shootings across America has people here at home trying to make a change. Shootings across the U.S. left 12 people dead and at least 38 injured over the weekend.

The threat of shootings in schools is reportedly affecting the mental health of parents and students.

“It can sometimes feel overwhelming,” Moms Demand Action Minnesota chapter lead Molly Leutz said.

Moms Demand Action Minnesota says the tragedy in Uvalde has sparked increased interest in people getting involved in activism for gun reform.

Right now the Supreme Court is expected to issue its most significant Second Amendment ruling in more than a decade—any day.

“Public safety is at stake,” Leutz said. “It’s something with real world consequences.”

A new poll from CBS News shows 35% of parents say they are very concerned about gun violence at their children’s school. Another 37% are somewhat concerned.

Around a third of all students reported worrying “a lot” about gun violence in school.

“Everyday when we walk into school we’re carrying that baggage with us,” teacher and parent Nathan Larsen said.

Larsen is from Otsego. He grew up during the time of the Columbine High School shooting and was early on in his teaching career when the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary took place in 2012.

“If I hear a door slam I think is that something,” he said.

Leutz encourages people to find MDA events through their local chapter and to call their elected officials about making gun violence a priority issue.

She says addressing the issue goes beyond just mass shootings.

In Washington, President Joe Biden has been pushing for universal background checks, federal red flag laws, and an assault weapons ban, or at least, raising the age to buy one to 21. The House could pass a broad gun control package containing the President’s wishlist as soon as this week.