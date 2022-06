Rep. Merika Coleman, D-Birmingham, is gearing up to again push for a “red flag” law in Alabama. Coleman on Tuesday told Alabama Daily News that she will have a bill ready for an expected special session later this year. And if not then, she’ll file it for the 2023 legislative session that starts in March. Coleman will then be a senator in that 35-member body.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO