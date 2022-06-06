ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City leaders, residents express outrage over roadway mayhem

By Chris Miller
 3 days ago

After Sunday saw several amateur car stunt shows occupy a handful of New Orleans intersections, city leaders and residents alike demanded action to put a stop to the growing frequency of them.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called it "completely unacceptable."

New Orleans City Council Vice President J.P. Morrell said "we are a city under siege."

Council president Helena Moreno outlined six items the city could take action on to deal with it as the New Orleans Police Department faces an historic shortage of police officers.

"The people of New Orleans are looking for action from the very top," she said. "We're watching repeated violent and dangerous offenses with no consequences, creating increasing lawlessness."

Moreno called for the following:

- Reorganize and Redeploy Current Police Force: A force for 1400 officers cannot operate the same with 989. Consolidate detectives and possibly precincts (especially uptown, 2nd and 6th) to reduce administrative needs on officers and increase patrol strength.

- State DPS/LSP on Interstates: Request Governor deploy DPS/LSP on I-10/610 to respond to accidents and to direct traffic so NOPD Officers can respond to calls for service.

- Civilianization: Civilianize response to non-emergent calls for service to the greatest extent possible. This includes hiring civilians to take police reports for property crimes so commissioned police officers can respond to calls for service. Overall, expanding the types of incidents eligible for Alternative Police Response (ARP) would enable NOPD officers to devote more time to responding to emergency Calls for Service and allow for more resources dedicated to investigating violent offenses.

- Online Police Reports: Prioritize online police reporting for non-emergency calls for service across the board and heavily advertise the availability of the service.

- Lateral Transfers: Expedite work on a program and rules to allow for lateral transfers from other law enforcement departments. Currently, officers from other departments must go through NOPD’s full academy 1100 hours of training to join NOPD.

- Crisis Response Teams: Stand up a Citywide Crisis Response vertical, beyond one precinct pilot program, to respond to mental health/substance abuse calls for service."

The displays drew condemnation from New Orleans residents, too, as many took to social media and demanded action from police and politicians.

