It's finished! Ayers street project officially ends

One of Corpus Christi's biggest street improvement projects is finally over.

A ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning marked the official completion of the Ayers Street Improvement Project.

Its official name was the Bond 2014 Ayers Street Pedestrian and Turn Lane Improvement Project, and the $11,000,000 project's scope was as big as its name.

Here's what it entailed:

Ayers Street from SPID to Gollihar has been expanded from four to five lanes, including a new turn lane.

Ayers now has 3,000 feet of new ADA compliant sidewalks on both sides of the street — there are also new ADA-compliant curb ramps.

Also included in the project were major utility enhancements to the storm drainage system.

"This has been a main thoroughfare for decades and as the area continues to expand and then we also need to incorporate safety you know," said Dist. 3 city council member Roland Barrera. "We also wanted to make sure that we were prepared for the underground utilities to allow for the expansion of the area."

Work on the Ayers Street Improvement Project began on March 24, 2020.