‘It Was His Birthday’: Loved Ones Remember Kristopher Minners, Killed In South Street Mass Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — School advisor Kristopher Minners was killed in this weekend’s mass shooting on South Street, along with Alexis Quinn, a loving daughter. We’re learning more about them.

CBS3 talked to the sister of Kristopher Minners . She is heartbroken.

She didn’t want to talk on camera but she told said she looked up to her older brother. He graduated from Cheltenham High School a few years ago and recently worked at Girard College as a classroom advisor.

Minners’ neighbors are also stunned to hear of his murder.

“It was his birthday,” a woman said.

Minners was celebrating his 22nd birthday with friends on South Street when a barrage of bullets started flying.

Minners, a bystander, was struck and killed. He lived in Elkins Park with his father and two younger siblings.

We also spoke to one of his neighbors.

“Kris was a good kid. I really feel bad for him and his family. I really pray that they get justice for this,” a neighbor said.

Minners was an advisor for second- and sixth-grade boys at the North Philadelphia school.

Police also identified a second victim as 24-year-old Alexis Quinn.

Her aunt wrote on Facebook: “The shooting an killings has to stop…We have to do better. Please!! Please!! Put the guns down…”

Devon Howell wrote a rap song after the mass shooting.

“Why is this the way we live? Shooting with no aim, in Philly, that’s the way it is. Put a gun up to your face and take your life away,” Howell raps.

There’s now a growing memorial on South Street in honor of the victims.

Funerals for those killed are now being planned.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .