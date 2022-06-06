ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

‘It Was His Birthday’: Loved Ones Remember Kristopher Minners, Killed In South Street Mass Shooting

By Matt Petrillo
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — School advisor Kristopher Minners was killed in this weekend’s mass shooting on South Street, along with Alexis Quinn, a loving daughter. We’re learning more about them.

CBS3 talked to the sister of Kristopher Minners . She is heartbroken.

She didn’t want to talk on camera but she told said she looked up to her older brother. He graduated from Cheltenham High School a few years ago and recently worked at Girard College as a classroom advisor.

Minners’ neighbors are also stunned to hear of his murder.

“It was his birthday,” a woman said.

Minners was celebrating his 22nd birthday with friends on South Street when a barrage of bullets started flying.

Minners, a bystander, was struck and killed. He lived in Elkins Park with his father and two younger siblings.

We also spoke to one of his neighbors.

“Kris was a good kid. I really feel bad for him and his family. I really pray that they get justice for this,” a neighbor said.

Minners was an advisor for second- and sixth-grade boys at the North Philadelphia school.

Police also identified a second victim as 24-year-old Alexis Quinn.

Her aunt wrote on Facebook: “The shooting an killings has to stop…We have to do better. Please!! Please!! Put the guns down…”

Devon Howell wrote a rap song after the mass shooting.

“Why is this the way we live? Shooting with no aim, in Philly, that’s the way it is. Put a gun up to your face and take your life away,” Howell raps.

There’s now a growing memorial on South Street in honor of the victims.

Funerals for those killed are now being planned.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Philadelphia Police Searching For New Person Of Interest In South Street Mass Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday morning, there is now a second person of interest wanted in connection with the South Street Mass shooting. Police say this is a complex investigation with multiple people firing guns Saturday night on South Street. Police tell Eyewitness News getting those shooters off the street is a top priority. Police released vivid images of two people of interest involved in Saturday’s deadly mass shooting. One suspect appears to be a heavy-set boy in his late teens with bushy afro-like hair wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with red decals. The second person of interest is also in his late teens....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS3 Mysteries: 6 Years Later, Rickie Jolene Bowen Morgan’s Murder Has Family Wondering If Justice Will Ever Come

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rickie Jolene Bowen Morgan was named after her father and great uncle. In July 2016, the mother of two was murdered, her body abandoned. Now, her mother is hoping after six long years someone out there will come forward with the answers she needs to bring her daughter justice. The family of Rickie Jolene Morgan remembers the good times. All the years ago when Rickie showed her little sister how to ride a bike. This photo, weathered and having seen better days, is a cherished memory. “It’s so precious to me of where she’s holding on to the back...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
