Why It's So Important That Kids Have Access to Inclusive Dolls

Whether you're curious about general rules for what to wear to a funeral or you're already shopping for a black funeral dress, you're in the right place to gain clarity about appropriate attire. First and foremost, one's goal should be to consider context and respect the given tone and social customs attached to the event. Fashion psychologist Dawnn Karen and author of Dress Your Best Life has coined a term called "fashion situational code switching," in which people alternate between different styles depending on the context and social setting. In Karen's theory, "switching" should be utilized in the event of a funeral, despite personal taste, so as to show courtesy to those in mourning. You may need to make a quick call so you have all the information you need to get dressed. "As a woman of color, culture is hugely important to me," Karen says. "I've gone to Caribbean funerals — where you're not supposed to wear all black because the event is a celebration of life — funerals in the Americas, political funerals, and high-profile funerals. You have to know the situation. Are you a young person attending a funeral of someone from an older generation? In that case, you might want to dress more conservatively."

