Body found in West Fork River identified

By Sam Kirk
 3 days ago

UPDATE: 6/7/2022, 11:35 a.m.

HEPZIBAH, W.Va. – The name of the woman whose body was found in the West Fork River on Monday has been released. According to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny, the deceased has been identified as Rebecca Lasure of Hepzibah.

Sheriff Matheny said that her family had reported her missing to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department on Monday an hour and a half before her body was found floating in the river.

Her body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for an autopsy.

ORIGINAL: 6/6/2022, 6:20 p.m.

HEPZIBAH, W.Va. – A body was found in the West Fork River in Hepzibah in Harrison County Monday afternoon.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny, the body of a female was found floating in the river, and Nutter Fort Fire Department and EMS have been working to remove it from the river.

There is no word on the person’s age or identity.

Deputies and detectives with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene.

After it is recovered, Matheny said that the body will be examined by the State Medical Examiner and likely sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Matheny said that no other information is being released at this time as it is still very early in the investigation. If you know anything about the incident, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 304-642-5870.

    Harrison County Sheriff's Department on scene of the body being found
    Nutter Fort Fire Department on scene of the body being found
    (WBOY image)
    (WBOY image)
    (WBOY image)
    (WBOY Image)

