ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

It's finished! Ayers street project officially ends

By José Luis Martínez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tiwNf_0g2RODq800

One of Corpus Christi's biggest street improvement projects is finally over.

A ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning marked the official completion of the Ayers Street Improvement Project.

Its official name was the Bond 2014 Ayers Street Pedestrian and Turn Lane Improvement Project, and the $11,000,000 project's scope was as big as its name.

Here's what it entailed:

  • Ayers Street from SPID to Gollihar has been expanded from four to five lanes, including a new turn lane.
  • Ayers now has 3,000 feet of new ADA compliant sidewalks on both sides of the street — there are also new ADA-compliant curb ramps.

Also included in the project were major utility enhancements to the storm drainage system.

"This has been a main thoroughfare for decades and as the area continues to expand and then we also need to incorporate safety you know," said Dist. 3 city council member Roland Barrera. "We also wanted to make sure that we were prepared for the underground utilities to allow for the expansion of the area."

Work on the Ayers Street Improvement Project began on March 24, 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
mysoutex.com

Richmonds lauded by City Council

A heart geared toward community service has earned Donna and Gary Richmond a certificate of recognition from the Beeville City Council. For months, Donna and Gary have been directing a volunteer effort to clean and beautify Glenwood Cemetery. Prior to being recognized by the City Council, Donna and Gary had also received recognition from the Bee County Commissioners Court.
BEEVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Ada#Dist
corpuschristicronica.com

City Council warned that Sean Strawbridge is meddling the 2022 local elections

Port of Corpus Christi Executive Director Sean Strawbridge is leading a concerted political campaign to take out Corpus Christi City Council members and all he needs to win is one seat, to control a majority of the City Council votes. Strawbridge is in the position to demand political contributions from Port outside lawyers, lobbyists, contractors and industry. Crónica readers are reporting that Port Director Sean Strawbridge has enlisted Port Commissioners Rajan Ahuja, David Engle, Catherine Hilliard, Bryan Gulley, Charlie Zahn, and former Port Commissioners to oust City Council members and reelect Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales. Who are the primary City Council targets? Council members Roland Barrera, Billy Lerma, and Greg Smith. The reelectons of the three City Council members could be in serious jeopardy.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
thebendmag.com

A Guide to Juneteenth Events in Corpus Christi

Beginning on June 9th, the sixteenth annual 10 Days of Emancipation Juneteenth Celebration, led by members of the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education (TABPHE) Corpus Christi alongside other local organizations, will kickoff a celebration of the holiday. The significance of the ten day celebration leading up to...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy