Panama City Beach, FL

Two dead, one injured in plane crash near Panama City Beach

By Jenna Maddox
 3 days ago

Update 6:45 PM: Two are dead and one person is seriously injured after a single-engine plane crashed south of Highway 388.

Airport officials confirmed the plane’s departure was around 4 p.m. from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

They said they declared an emergency right after take-off.

Shortly after, the plane reportedly crashed in the woods.

Authorities used a helicopter to find the plane. The names of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

Florida Aviation Administration took over this investigation.

Original Story:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Officials with the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport confirmed that a plane has gone down Monday afternoon.

They said a single passenger plane crashed just south of Highway 388. First responders are headed to the scene. More details about the crash are not yet available.

We will have more on this breaking story as information is released.

Truck rolls over, kills driver in Molino

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to a crash that killed one man and injured another in Molino.  The crash happened Friday, June 10 after a Ford F-150 was driving along US-29 North when he lost control of the truck and crossed into the median. The truck, which was towing a trailer, […]
MOLINO, FL
Woman’s body found in Pensacola park

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police Department officials confirmed a woman’s body was found near the waterline at William Bartram Memorial Park. Officers said she was found by a city worker who was cutting the grass. The death of the woman is currently being classified as suspicious. The park is located near Alcaniz Street and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Santa Rosa Co. school bus rear-ends truck

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol officials said a school bus in the Santa Rosa County School District crashed into a pickup truck and trailer Thursday, June 9. The school bus and truck were traveling along Soundside Drive towards Pensacola when the truck slowed down to turn onto Sabal Palm Drive, according […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Police search for woman last seen at Pensacola assisted living center

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department is searching for a missing woman with dementia Friday afternoon. Police say 85-year-old Jacqueline Ruth Larson was last seen in the lobby of Summer Vista Assisted Living on 3450 Wimbledon Dr. around 9:30 a.m. She is wearing a brown vest, a floral print...
PENSACOLA, FL
2 Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office employees fired, arrested

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office were fired after the pair were arrested on one count each of exploitation of the elderly. Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Department said after a month-long investigation, Carl Scheel II, deputy, and Alicia Scheel, civilian clerk, were “separated […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
