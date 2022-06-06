ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Furnace, OH

Woman breaks fiancé, 4 others out of Ohio prison, sheriff says

By Mark Feuerborn, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OxiQj_0g2RNjvT00

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A jailbreak at an Ohio correctional facility saw five prisoners escape, and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said one of them remains at large.

The sheriff’s office got a heads up Saturday from the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace that staff had witnessed several inmates escape by climbing the fence at the facility. Sheriff’s deputies and the Ohio State Patrol then began searching for the escapees.

Staff at the prison told the sheriff’s office that they saw a woman near the fence before the escape happened. There, investigators found Allie Angelo, 32, who matched the woman’s description. When asked if she witnessed anything to do with the escape, she told them no. The deputies detained her.

The sheriff’s office said it later found out that Angelo had come to the prison with Matthew Sladen, her ex-husband, to help her new fiancé, Jeffrey Randle Fields, escape.

Escaped inmate Casey White back in Alabama

Before the end of the day, authorities found two of the five escaped inmates. A deputy found Fields, 37, on Junior Furnace Road — about an hour’s walk from the correctional facility — and arrested him. OSHP troopers found another inmate, Clifford Tyler Morris, 33, on the same road and also took him into custody.

Sladen, 31, was found at a local Walmart and detained.

As of Saturday night, three inmates were still missing. The next morning, deputies went to Wheelersburg — about a three-hour walk from the STAR Community Justice Center — after getting a report of two suspicious people there.

When they got there, they found two men heading for the highway. The pair ran from the deputies, and Portsmouth police were called out to help, authorities said.

Workers see missing New York woman’s skeleton through window

One of the escapees, Aaron Brigeman, 43, had been hiding in the woods and came out to walk on railroad property. The sheriff’s office said that’s where a deputy found him and detained him.

Brigeman gave up the location of the other inmate, the sheriff’s office said, telling the deputy to look near a mobile home. Authorities found the fourth inmate, Walker Pence, 22, hiding in the woods near the home.

The last inmate to escape — Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, of Wilmington — remains at large as of Monday.

Angelo and Sladen have been charged with crimes for allegedly aiding in the jailbreak.

All of the inmates who broke out were low level, non-violent drug offenders, according to the sheriff’s office. They will now all face new charges for the escape.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

Tennessee sheriff's warning: 'Don't pick up folded dollar bills'

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies in Giles County have released a public safety warning about money being found with fentanyl inside. They report that there have been two incidents where a folded dollar bill was found on the floor in gas stations. The person who found the bill discover white powdery substances inside. After it was tested the substance was positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.
GILES COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Franklin Furnace, OH
State
Alabama State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, OH
Franklin Furnace, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Wheelersburg, OH
alreporter.com

Man dies at Elmore prison

Another man serving in prison in Alabama has died, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed for APR. Charlene Winningham, 53, was found unresponsive on June 6 at Elmore Correctional Facility and was pronounced dead, an Alabama Department of Corrections spokeswoman said in a message. His exact cause of death is pending a full autopsy.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Former officer arrested, demanded officers kill him: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Mobile Police officer, who resigned in March after an investigation into his relationship with a minor, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail after an altercation just after midnight in McIntosh where he was tased, shot at and, after fleeing in a car, crashed into a convenience […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspect in Alabama murder arrested near Canadian border

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted in a gunshot killing that occurred last year in Alabama has been arrested in Minnesota, police said Wednesday. Javontae Mitchell, 18, was captured last week near the Canadian border by federal marshals, said Lt. Ray Blanks of the Selma Police Department. He is awaiting extradition back to Alabama, Blanks said. Mitchell […]
SELMA, AL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Three Florida police officers face manslaughter charge in stun gun death

Three Florida police officers were charged with manslaughter in the death of a man who was subdued with a stun gun last fall, a state attorney announced Tuesday. A grand jury in Okaloosa County indicted Crestview police officers Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds in the death of Calvin Wilks Jr., 40, who died in October the day after an encounter with police, State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden said in a news release.
CRESTVIEW, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fiance#Correctional Facility#The Ohio State Patrol
alabamanews.net

Wanted Selma Murder Suspect Captured in Minnesota

From the West Alabama Newsroom– — U.S. Marshals capture a wanted Selma murder suspect in Minnesota — about ten miles from the Canadian border. Eighteen year old Javontae Mitchell is now awaiting extradition back to Alabama. A grand jury indicted Mitchell for the murder of 26 year...
SELMA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WKRG News 5

Mount Vernon man sentenced to life for 2019 murder

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mount Vernon man was sentenced to life after he pled guilty to murdering another man back in 2019.  Damon Jenkins pled guilty to shooting and killing Latywen Caster. Jenkins shot Caster in the head and placed his body in a closet. Caster’s body was discovered by his mother. Jenkins, […]
MOUNT VERNON, AL
AL.com

Unusual crime, athletes of the year: Down in Alabama

We have an update on the hot-grease story and an ongoing issue between some boaters and park patrons at Point Mallard. Also, we have the ASWE athletes of the year with state ties. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy