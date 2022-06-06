ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Furnace, OH

Woman breaks fiancé, 4 others out of Ohio prison, sheriff says

By Mark Feuerborn, Nexstar Media Wire
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWqiH_0g2RNSs000

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A jailbreak at an Ohio correctional facility saw five prisoners escape, and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said one of them remains at large.

The sheriff’s office got a heads up Saturday from the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace that staff had witnessed several inmates escape by climbing the fence at the facility. Sheriff’s deputies and the Ohio State Patrol then began searching for the escapees.

Staff at the prison told the sheriff’s office that they saw a woman near the fence before the escape happened. There, investigators found Allie Angelo, 32, who matched the woman’s description. When asked if she witnessed anything to do with the escape, she told them no. The deputies detained her.

The sheriff’s office said it later found out that Angelo had come to the prison with Matthew Sladen, her ex-husband, to help her new fiancé, Jeffrey Randle Fields, escape.

Escaped inmate Casey White back in Alabama

Before the end of the day, authorities found two of the five escaped inmates. A deputy found Fields, 37, on Junior Furnace Road — about an hour’s walk from the correctional facility — and arrested him. OSHP troopers found another inmate, Clifford Tyler Morris, 33, on the same road and also took him into custody.

Sladen, 31, was found at a local Walmart and detained.

As of Saturday night, three inmates were still missing. The next morning, deputies went to Wheelersburg — about a three-hour walk from the STAR Community Justice Center — after getting a report of two suspicious people there.

When they got there, they found two men heading for the highway. The pair ran from the deputies, and Portsmouth police were called out to help, authorities said.

Workers see missing New York woman’s skeleton through window

One of the escapees, Aaron Brigeman, 43, had been hiding in the woods and came out to walk on railroad property. The sheriff’s office said that’s where a deputy found him and detained him.

Brigeman gave up the location of the other inmate, the sheriff’s office said, telling the deputy to look near a mobile home. Authorities found the fourth inmate, Walker Pence, 22, hiding in the woods near the home.

The last inmate to escape — Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, of Wilmington — remains at large as of Monday.

Angelo and Sladen have been charged with crimes for allegedly aiding in the jailbreak.

All of the inmates who broke out were low level, non-violent drug offenders, according to the sheriff’s office. They will now all face new charges for the escape.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Ohio Vandals Key Over 100 Cars in Small Towns

Vandals hit a small Ohio community hard, keying over 100 vehicles in a destructive overnight spree between Monday and Tuesday. Now police are asking for the public's help to track these crooks down. Police say the vandals left a distinctive calling card behind, marking every one of the targeted vehicles with a capital letter A.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Former Columbus bakery owner accused of using stolen identity of deceased baby for nearly 20 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman was arrested in Utah on federal charges related to stealing the identity of a baby who died as an infant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio says 49-year-old Ava Misseldine is accused of using the infant’s identity to obtain a passport, a student pilot license, a job as a flight attendant, admission into The Ohio State University and pandemic relief loans.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Franklin Furnace, OH
State
Alabama State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, OH
Franklin Furnace, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Wheelersburg, OH
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Autopsy report of veteran killed in Ross Co. shows potential charges for murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Autopsy records obtained this week by the Guardian shows that a veteran killed earlier this year in Ross County was shot multiple times in the back. Lance Corporal Jeffrey Todd Knotts, Jr., 21, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky died from multiple gunshots after he was found going door-to-door in the middle of the night, allegedly pleading for help. Multiple homeowners dialed 9-1-1 to report that a stranger was knocking on their doors, while multiple home security cameras caught the goings-on. Before deputies could make it to the Chillicothe subdivision, one homeowner opened fire, killing the Marine on a front lawn. It was assumed by much of the public that the shooting was an act of self-defense, but the autopsy report sheds a light that may determine that the attack was instead an act of murder.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio deputies come across 'rare' vape pen with meth mixture

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio deputies recently came across a dangerous vape pen containing a mixture of methamphetamines, which they say is rare in southeastern Ohio. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a vape pen, otherwise known as an e-cigarette, that contained a mixture of flavored nicotine oil and illegal narcotics.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fiance#Correctional Facility#The Ohio State Patrol
WKBN

‘Rare’ vape pen with meth mixture found in Ohio

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) – Calling it a rare and dangerous substance, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said it has never seen something like this before: a vape pen containing methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office first found the pen — also known as an e-cigarette — when deputies searched someone after arresting them on Thursday. Detectives did […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body of missing man found in Pickaway County creek

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man reported missing this week was found dead in a Pickaway County creek. Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said Thursday that Brian Adams, 50, of Williamsport was reported missing Monday by family members. Detectives received a tip the next day and responded to Deer Creek, where a body was found […]
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. woman charged with embezzling $650,000 from her job

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Ross County woman has been indicted for defrauding her employer of more than $650,000, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Thursday. Stephanie Cottrell, 39, Frankfort, was indicted in Ross County Common Pleas Court on two felony charges of theft by deception. As controller for...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two arrested at Athens hotel on drug trafficking warrants

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested Monday in Athens during an investigation into drug trafficking, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. ACSO states its deputies and agents with Southeast Major Crimes Task Force went to a hotel room at the Days Inn in Athens as part of the investigation into Joshua Schall, […]
ATHENS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Two arrested at Athens Days Inn in drug trafficking investigation

ATHENS, OH (WOWK)—Two people are in custody after a “knock and talk” operation at a motel in Athens, Ohio. According to a release from the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, deputies searched for 36-year-old Joshua Schall, of Guysville, and 35-year-old Ashley Meeks, of Coolville. They say that both had active felony warrants out of Athens […]
ATHENS, OH
WKBN

Uvalde school police chief defends Texas shooting response

The Texas school police chief criticized for his actions during one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history said in his first extensive comments, published Thursday, that he did not consider himself the person in charge as the massacre unfolded and assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response.
UVALDE, TX
WKBN

WKBN

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy