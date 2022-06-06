Group formed to oversee distribution of opioid settlement

No matter our color, background or party, most of us value our freedom. But today, from our freedom to vote to our freedom to decide how to grow our families, and from our children’s freedom to learn to everyone’s freedom from gun violence, MAGA Republicans want to overturn the will of the people and block the policies we favor. In media and in office, they promote a genocidal ideology that foments the attack on the Capitol, the murders of Black Americans and school children in Uvalde. This ideology lets anyone buy and bring assault weapons into our communities and lets anyone carry concealed weapons without training or a permit. The unimaginable is now real, and it is with our Texas leadership’s consent as they reliably pander to the extreme right that reliably votes to keep them in office.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO