The entire University of Hawaiʻi ʻohana is saddened by the passing of Rockne Freitas, who retired in 2015 following nearly 23 years of service in key UH leadership roles. Freitas was a pioneer in Native Hawaiian advancement in both higher education and professional sports. He graduated and played football at Kamehameha Schools and Oregon State University and had a stellar career in the National Football League.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO