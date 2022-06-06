ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

How to get free replacement Jif peanut butter after the recall

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFs4y_0g2RJzwh00

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( WXIN ) — J.M. Smucker Company is working to simplify the process of getting a replacement to customers after recalling select products, including several varieties of its popular Jif peanut butter, due to a salmonella outbreak.

The company recalled the products because of a salmonella outbreak investigation linked to a Lexington, Kentucky plant.

On the Jif website, the company said they are trying to expedite support due to a high volume of calls about the recall. The company made a form where people can provide their contact information and product information for reimbursement.

What we know about the Jif peanut butter salmonella outbreak

People should have their product in hand to help them fill out the form, the company said. People can add up to five products per submission of the form.

You’ll need to check if the first seven digits of the product code on your jar or container match the range for the impacted products. The number would be between 1274425 and 2140425.

The recalled products include:

The company says after submitting the recall form, people should dispose of the affected Jif peanut butter product. After reviewing the claim, they will send coupons for replacement products for any items covered by the recall.

Several associated recalls have been initiated as a result of the outbreak investigation. The FDA said the recalls are being conducted by companies that further processed the peanut butter by using it as an ingredient in their products (like a cookie) or by repackaging it.

Jif’s creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat peanut butters have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states that has left 14 ill, with two people being hospitalized. Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Lexington, KY
WWLP

New Hartford PD looking for info in Boscov’s investigation

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying two individuals in an ongoing investigation after an incident took place at Boscov’s at the Sangertown Square Mall. If you know the identity of the persons shown here or have any information about the incident, you can […]
NEW HARTFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella Poisoning#Peanut Butter#Jif#J M Smucker Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy