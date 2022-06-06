ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Percentage of Americans who say Trump was responsible for Jan. 6 drops: poll

By Nexstar Media Wire, Brad Dress
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCRSN_0g2RJuX400

The percentage of Americans who say former President Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol dropped to 45 percent in an NBC News poll released on Monday.

About 17 percent of respondents said the former president is solely responsible for the rioting, while 28 percent say he is mainly responsible, according to the survey.

In January 2021, 52 percent of respondents said Trump was responsible, with 28 percent saying he was solely responsible and 24 percent saying he was mainly responsible.

By comparison, the percentage of Americans in the new poll who say Trump was “not really” responsible for Jan. 6 grew to 35 percent, up from 29 percent in January 2021. About 20 percent of Americans now say he is somewhat responsible, up from 18 percent 18 months ago.

The findings come as the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot prepares for its first public hearing Thursday night. Lawmakers are expected to present their findings to the public after collecting thousands of documents and conducting more than 1,000 interviews.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn certification of the 2020 election, which the former president and his supporters continue to claim, without evidence, was stolen. The rioting came shortly after Trump held a rally, dubbed “Stop the Steal,” on the White House Ellipse.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), a member of the House committee investigating the rioting, on Sunday said Americans would for the first time get a look at a “comprehensive narrative” of the events leading up to Jan. 6.

“Our goal is to present the narrative of what happened in this country, how close we came to losing our democracy, what led to the violence,” Schiff told host Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“Americans, I think, know a great deal already — they have seen a number of bombshells already, [but] there’s a great deal they haven’t seen,” the lawmaker continued. “But perhaps the most important is the public has not seen it woven together, how one thing led to another.”

Schiff was responding to a question from Brennan about whether the committee’s investigation would lose the public’s interest if they did not produce any “bombshells.”

The committee has taken the 8 p.m. prime-time slot on Thursday to present its findings, hoping they can use the popular cable time to present a captivating case for Americans.

While most of what lawmakers have gathered is private, the public has already learned through the committee there was a seven-hour gap in Trump’s phone call logs on Jan. 6, when people were asking him to quell the rioting, and that Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, had pushed to invalidate the 2020 election.

But a recent poll from the University of Massachusetts Amherst shows the public is evenly divided on how much discussion should be centered on Jan. 6.

Fifty-two percent of Americans say they want to learn more about what happened that day, compared to 48 percent who say it is time to “move on.”

Trump and his supporters, despite continuing to claim the 2020 election was rigged, have moved on from the Jan. 6 rioting, accusing Democrats of using the event as a political tool against the GOP. Several former Trump aides have avoided sitting for depositions, resulting in the Department of Justice charging Peter Navarro and Stephen Bannon with contempt of Congress.

The Justice Department also continues to vigorously prosecute the rioters involved in Jan. 6, with more than 800 charged in connection to the Capitol attack.

The NBC News poll was conducted from May 5 to May 7 and May 9 to May 10 among 1,000 U.S. adults. The margin of error is 3 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Navarro
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Margaret Brennan
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Donald Trump rips Ivanka Trump after Jan. 6 testimony

Former President Donald Trump publicly rebuked his daughter Ivanka Trump following a clip of her displayed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot during a public hearing Thursday evening. The former president stressed that his daughter was not in the loop on his campaign's investigations of 2020...
POTUS
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Nbc News#House#The White House Ellipse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden scores Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy