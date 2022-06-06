ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US promises continued support to Ukraine amid Russian threats

By Hannah Brandt
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Russia is leveling more threats at the west over its aid to Ukraine, but the United States and its allies aren’t backing down from delivering the help that they’ve promised .

Russian officials are warning that they will retaliate in new ways if the U.S. sends longer-range missiles to the Ukrainian military. But Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said at a D-Day anniversary ceremony on Monday that the country’s support to Ukraine will not stop .

“The United States and the allied countries are providing a significant amount of support to Ukraine and that will continue,” Milley said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price echoed that commitment.

“We have also provided our Ukranian partners with economic support , with humanitarian support. And we’ve continued at the same time to impose those significant costs,” Price said.

Over the weekend, Russian airstrikes specifically targeted western military supplies. The Kremlin says their attacks destroyed tanks given to Ukraine by foreign allies, but the Ukrainian government disputes that claim.

U.S. leaders are also concerned about Russia targeting food supplies and blocking tons of grain from leaving Ukrainian ports.

“It has put at risk food security around the world,” Price said.

He says the U.S. has been on top of the issue and is leading talks with allies to try to find solutions.

“This is something we are working on every single day. So I can’t put a date on it, but it is among our highest priorities here,” Price said.

The officials continue to emphasize that U.S. involvement in this conflict sends an important message.

“Countries cannot attack other countries with their military forces in acts of aggression,” Milley said.

