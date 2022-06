It's getting easier to buy a house in Northeast Florida — if you can afford it. More houses are being listed for sale; sales are slowing; and bidding wars are declining, the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors said this week. But the median price for a single-family home hit a historic high of $392,000 in May, and homes became more unaffordable as both prices and interest rates rose.

