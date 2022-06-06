ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua, FL

Good Boat Motor repair near Alachua

I haven't posted on here in a long time because I haven't been fishing much. The motor running badly. It seems like it not getting enough fuel. It runs but only gets 3 RPM out of 6, under load It does get the full 6 rpm out of gear in...

Alachua, FL
Florida Cars
Alachua, FL
mycbs4.com

Farm Share will distribute food in Gainesville June 11th

Farm Share will be distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Gainesville this weekend, with the Gainesville Church of God by Faith. Farm Share contact, Gil Zepeda, says the distribution will be on Saturday, June 11th at the church, starting at 9am and running until supplies last. People will receive fresh...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Homestead Park Williston is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Homestead Park Williston is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The restaurant’s ceremonial ribbon cutting will be taking place on June 9th at 11:30 a.m. The grand opening will take place on Saturday, June 11th. Festivities include a cornhole competition, food, and live music. This event will...
WILLISTON, FL
ocala-news.com

Barred Owl In Flight Over Driveway In Ocala

Check out this amazing shot of a barred owl in flight over a driveway here in Ocala. Thanks to David Super for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
News4Jax.com

Why does Google Earth show a plane in middle of a Michigan lake?

Barlow Lake is like any other body of water in the summer, in that it features fishing, boating and what appears to be a plane that is stuck at the bottom of it. According to a photo on Google Earth, it certainly does appear like there’s a plane at the bottom of the lake, something that was first brought up on a Facebook group called ‘Grand Rapids Informed.’
mycbs4.com

GRU customer questions fuel adjustment on bill

Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) tells CBS4 News that if you noticed an uptick in your bills, inflation has taken a toll. CBS4’s Giselle Thomas spoke to a woman who is a part of a family of five. She tells us that within the past year, her GRU bill went from around $350 dollars to nearly $600 dollars, and is concerned about the recent rise in price.
wjct.org

CSX still having trouble hiring workers

SX Corp. continues to have trouble filling openings on its train crews. But CEO Jim Foote says its operating system implemented five years ago, called Precision Scheduled Railroading, is not the problem. Speaking at a June 2 investor conference sponsored by Bernstein Research, Foote said the Jacksonville-based railroad company’s workforce...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

I-TEAM: Customers out thousands of dollars after paying deposits for fence work that wasn’t done

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX ITEAM is investigating complaints about a local fence business that customers accuse of taking thousands of dollars in deposits but not returning to complete the work. On top of it all, customers say the phone number to Father and Sons Fence Co. in Jacksonville has been disconnected and the storefront on the Westside is gone.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Believe it or not, it's getting easier to buy a house

It's getting easier to buy a house in Northeast Florida — if you can afford it. More houses are being listed for sale; sales are slowing; and bidding wars are declining, the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors said this week. But the median price for a single-family home hit a historic high of $392,000 in May, and homes became more unaffordable as both prices and interest rates rose.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Man jailed after stealing vehicle from auto repair shop in Dunnellon

A 44-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested after he stole a vehicle that was parked outside an auto repair shop in Dunnellon. On Monday, June 6, a male victim contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and advised that his vehicle may have been stolen from an auto repair shop on S Highway 41. He stated that he delivered his vehicle to the incident location on Sunday, June 5, and he placed the vehicle’s key in the mail slot that was on the door.
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

Levy County deputies catch suspects who fled with children in vehicle

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people are behind bars in Levy County after sheriff’s deputies say they led them on a chase with children in the vehicle. The driver, 25-year-old Rebia Brown was arrested Wednesday, alongside her two adult passengers, 28-year-old Leneiall Sapp and 21-year-old Quantasia DeLaine. A deputy...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

904 and 324: New area code selected for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s not just 904 anymore: a new area code has been selected for the Jacksonville area. The Florida Public Service Commission said the new area code will be 324 and will have the same geographic boundaries as the 904 area code, including Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Fernandina Beach, Orange Park, and surrounding communities.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

We're not just the 904 anymore. Our new area code is 324.

New Northeast Florida phone numbers in the future will start with a 324 area code. With numbers using the longstanding 904 area code expected to run out in 2024, the Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the additional 324 area code for communities such as Jacksonville, Fernandina Beach and Orange Park.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Lake City police investigating gunshots that hit home, vehicle

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police in Lake City are investigating after residents reported sounds of gunfire Wednesday night. Officers say a home and vehicle on NW Oakland Avenue were hit by gunfire. Police found shell casings and bullet fragments at the scene. Officers also spoke to three people who...
LAKE CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Florida faces $1.2 million verdict for killing citrus trees

ORLANDO - The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture in the latest verdict against the state agency for destroying citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of costly tree diseases. A jury in Orlando last week determined the state agency had destroyed more than 160,000 citrus plants in an effort to stop citrus greening and Gary Mahon deserved the $1.2 million as compensation at fair market value. Mahon's company, Pokey's Lake Gem Citrus Nursery, cultivates fruit trees in Zellwood, Florida. The Department of Agriculture...
FLORIDA STATE

