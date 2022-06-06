ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

This Weekend • Fri & Sat: John Pizzarelli Trio | Sun: Amina Figarova Quintet

By Editorial
thehudsonindependent.com
 2 days ago

John Pizzarelli Trio featuring Isaiah Thompson, piano & Mike Karn, bass!. World-renowned guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli has been hailed by The Boston...

thehudsonindependent.com

Yardbarker

Let it roll: The 20 greatest Doors songs, ranked

Though they were only together five years, their catalog is arguably the most diverse and unique in music history. They didn't sound like anyone in 1967, and they don't sound like anyone today. They are 100% authentic--a band whose only influence was themselves. Looking for a list of their best...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Top 10 The Doors Songs

The Doors were a trippy and mystical bunch, but underneath it all were blues-based rockers who were lovers of dark poetry and bold imagery. Playing a large role in the counterculture of the 1960s, the band was comprised of vocalist and frontman Jim Morrison, keyboardist Ray Manzarek, guitarist Robby Krieger, and drummer John Densmore.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Epicus Doomicus Metallicus

There’s no award for album titles, but when one spawns an entire genre in its wake, it feels like the highest possible honor. It doesn’t happen often—see Smokey Robinson’s A Quiet Storm and Brian Eno’s Ambient 1: Music for Airports—but as heavy metal became globally popular in the 1980s and continued branching out into web-like subcategories, it happened twice in just a few years. In 1982, the British band Venom released their startlingly extreme second album, Black Metal, first inspiring a wave of speed-demon thrash bands, then even more evil-sounding bands who took the “black metal” banner and ran with it. And in 1986, some kids in Sweden who played slow, dramatic, heavy music not only coined the “epic doom metal” genre tag, but also made its ur-text. Like a power hitter pointing to the bleachers beyond centerfield while approaching the plate, Candlemass dubbed their debut Epicus Doomicus Metallicus. Peaceville Records’ new 35th anniversary reissue celebrates the album with a fresh remaster and two bonus discs of demos and rehearsal recordings.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Justin Timberlake Says Bye Bye Bye, Sells Entire Song Catalog

Click here to read the full article. Justin Timberlake has sold his song catalog to Hipgnosis Song Management, the company announced on Thursday, marking the latest superstar to sell the rights to their songs in the ever-hot music acquisition market. Hypgnosis bought 100 percent of Timberlake’s copyrights on musical compositions he wrote, which includes hits such as “SexyBack,” “Rock Your Body,” “Suit and Tie,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” Representatives for Hypgnosis declined to share financial details regarding the sale. Timberlake is one of the best-selling artists in pop music history, first as a member of NSYNC then afterward as a solo...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Yes Drummer Alan White Has Died at 72

Legendary drummer Alan White, most known for his time spent behind the kit for progressive rock icons Yes, had died at the age of 72. White's death was revealed by his family in a lengthy tribute. While an official cause of death was not given, it was revealed that the musician had passed after a "brief illness."
SEATTLE, WA
CMT

Deborah McCrary, Founding Member of The McCrary Sisters, Dies At 67

Deborah McCrary, a founding member of the critically acclaimed gospel group the McCrary Sisters, has died at age 67. A Nashville-based spokesperson confirmed the devastating news on Wednesday, June 1, and has not revealed the cause of death. “It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Gwen Stefani Is Just a Dudamel-Loving Girl, With Cameos From John Williams and USC/UCLA Bands, at Hollywood Bowl’s Opening Night

Click here to read the full article. Not since Kanye and Drake played the Coliseum together six months ago has there been a coming together of forces quite so opposite on a stage in Los Angeles, or maybe anywhere. We’re speaking, of course, of the combined performance by the UCLA and USC marching bands (mentioned here in alphabetical order — no favoritism) that climaxed the official opening of the Hollywood Bowl’s summer season Friday night. It takes a lot to overshadow Gwen Stefani, the LA Phil, Gwen Stefani with the LA Phil, a pair of world-class ballet dancers, Branford Marsalis performing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Beatles and Mr Benn flute player collection for sale

Instruments once owned by a jazz flute player who played music for The Beatles and on the 1970s BBC children's programme Mr Benn are to be sold. Ray Swinfield, who played on The Beatles' Penny Lane song, died in October 2019 at the age 79. His collection of 48 flutes...
MUSIC
operawire.com

National Symphony Orchestra Extends Music Director’s Contract

Washington D.C.’s National Symphony Orchestra has extended its music director Gianandrea Noseda’s contract. Noseda will continue with the orchestra for an additional two seasons, through the 2026-2027 season, his tenth at the helm of the NSO. The conductor began his tenure in September 2017 when he conducted his...
WASHINGTON, DC
Guitar World Magazine

Takamine TC135SC and CRN-TS1 review

The TC135SC is a charming crossover nylon-string with a good range of sounds and excellent live potential, while the CRN-TS1 presents players with a well-priced Japanese stage-ready acoustic guitar with great build quality. Another 60th anniversary – albeit an altogether quieter affair in terms of decibel levels – is being...
GARY MOORE
Noisecreep

10 Rock + Metal Bands Who Had 3 Great Singers (At Different Times)

Some acts never go through a lineup change, but just as many do, and debatably the most impactful kind is a shift in lead singer. After all, people usually divide a group’s legacy into chapters according to who took the reins on vocals, as their timbre, lyrics and overall presence probably set the vibe for that period. Once they're gone, so too is that phase of the group's career.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘The Sound of Music’ Star Julie Andrews to be Honored with AFI Life Achievement Award

Later tonight, Dame Julie Andrews will receive the AFI Life Achievement Award at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. She’s being honored for her decades of film and TV appearances. From classic hits like “The Sound of Music” to “Mary Poppins” to “The Princess Diaries” to “Bridgerton,” most recently. No one can dispute that Julie Andrews is one of the most iconic performers, on-screen and on stage, in generations.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

New Zealand laments leading viola

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra has announced the death of Peter Barber, a violist of 47 years standing who was due to tour again this week. Peter also played in the NZSO Chamber Orchestra, New Zealand String Quartet, the New Zealand Soloists, Nevine String Quartet and the Amazon Trio, as well as singing in 3 choirs.
WORLD
classicfm.com

Andrea Bocelli: wife, famous songs, family and everything to know about the Italian tenor

The world’s most popular living tenor and a best-selling classical crossover artist – Andrea Bocelli is one of the finest artists of our generation. Operatic tenor Andrea Bocelli is one of classical music’s biggest-selling living artists. The beloved Italian singer, best known for his crossover hit ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ with Sarah Brightman, has recorded everything from popular Neapolitan songs, to complete operas.
MUSIC
NME

Bruce Springsteen joins Coldplay on stage in New Jersey

Coldplay were joined on stage by local hero Bruce Springsteen at their New Jersey show over the weekend – see footage below. The band were playing the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday night (June 5) as part of their ongoing ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour.
MUSIC
NME

Coldplay’s Chris Martin to perform ‘Biutyful’ live with puppet band The Weirdos

Coldplay’s Chris Martin is due to play with The Weirdos for the alien puppet band’s debut TV performance on Friday (June 10). The singer will lead the group, which is a creation of Jim Henson’s Creature Show, on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, broadcast live on NBC at 10.35 CT (4.35am BST on Saturday, June 11). They will perform ‘Music Of The Spheres‘ song ‘Biutyful’.
MUSIC

