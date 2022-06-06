ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 17-year-old shot, killed; second juvenile wounded

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old was shot to death in a North Carolina city, while a second juvenile was wounded, police said.

Elizabeth City police said its officers responded on Sunday to gunshots at around 8:30 p.m., news outlets reported. When the officers arrived, they were told that two 17-year-olds had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to police, one of the juveniles died from his wounds. The second victim is expected to survive.

Police say they are conducting a homicide investigation and released no additional details. No suspects were reported to be in custody as of Monday afternoon.

