ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

$3M settlement reached in lawsuit over Andrew Brown Jr.’s death

WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBroj_0g2RGYqT00

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office announced a $3 million settlement on Monday in a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed in his car by sheriff’s deputies more than a year ago.

The family of Andrew Brown Jr. had filed a $30 million civil rights lawsuit in 2021, saying the man died because officers showed “intentional and reckless disregard of his life.”

Brown was killed on April 21 of last year by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies while they were serving drug-related warrants at his Elizabeth City home. Several deputies surrounded Brown in his BMW before his car backed up and moved forward. They fired several shots at and into his vehicle. He was killed by a bullet to the back of his head.

District Attorney Andrew Womble had said at a news conference last year that Brown used his car as a “deadly weapon,” causing deputies to believe it was necessary to use deadly force. But lawyers for the Brown family said the shooting was unjustified because Brown was trying to drive away — not toward the deputies and that he posed no threat. After viewing body camera footage of the shooting, they said Brown was sitting in his stationary car with his hands on the wheel when the first of numerous shots was fired.

The settlement was approved by the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners. It includes a special $1 million appropriation to go along with $2 million from the county’s insurance policy, which was supplied by the North Carolina Counties Liabilities Pool, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office provided to The Associated Press. That amount is at the limit of the policy.

The settlement was reached over several weeks last month in the case overseen by a federal magistrate in U.S. District Court in Raleigh, the news release said.

The county’s payment resolves potential liability against the defendants and any individual officers who were either named or could be named as defendants in the lawsuit, the news release said. The family also entered into a stipulation in which it dismisses all claims against the defendants, namely Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II and three sheriff’s deputies, as well as other potential claims arising from Brown’s death, the news release said.

Brown’s children will share in the proceeds of the settlement as heirs of his estate, the sheriff’s office said.

“Andrew Brown Jr. was a devoted father who wanted his children to have the things he didn’t,” said a statement from the five attorneys representing his family. “While no settlement could ever fill the hole his death left in their hearts, this agreement is about providing for those children’s futures, securing their education and ensuring their dreams didn’t die with their father.”

At the time, the lawsuit filed by the Brown family was the latest in a string of federal civil rights lawsuits following high-profile police shootings of Black and brown people. Many ended in settlements that often included money but specified no admission of guilt. Some of the lawsuits end up in court where a jury can award massive settlements that are reduced on appeal.

An independent autopsy commissioned by the family said Brown was shot five times, including once in the back of the head. Family members who were privately shown a portion of the body camera video afterward said Brown was trying to drive away when he was shot. The shooting sparked days of protests in the city in rural northeastern North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Two convicted felons arrested for gun charges and drugs

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two convicted felons for guns and drug charges after an investigation that occurred on June 1. During the search of the investigation approximately nine pounds of marijuana, firearms, U.S. currency, and other packaging material consistent with the distribution of narcotics were seized. Anthony […]
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasquotank County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Elizabeth City, NC
County
Pasquotank County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

One killed in crash on US-64 in Nash County

Spring Hope, N.C. — One person was killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash on U.S. Highway 64 eastbound in Nash County. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. near Tant Road in Spring Hope. WRAL News also saw one person being taken to a helicopter. The road was expected to...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

COVID cases on the rise again as summer nears

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – According to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Eastern North Carolina. Pitt County and Onslow counties have the highest COVID-19 cases as of June 7. Below are the ENC counties that are listed in both the red and yellow zones. […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pamlico County man sentenced for drug conspiracy

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Pamlico County man was sentenced to 151 months in prison for drug conspiracy and distribution offenses. On December 1, 2021, Lionel Dangelo Hatch Jr., pled guilty to the charges. According to court documents and other information presented in court, Hatch, 37, was involved in a drug conspiracy spanning from 2005 to […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Andrew Brown#3m#Police Shooting
WNCT

Two New Bern men charged with selling drugs; dogs seized

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – Two men have been charged by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office with selling cocaine. On Thursday, New Bern Police officers severed a search warrant at 2913 Monroe Drive in New Bern. During the search, 15 grams of cocaine and other packaging materials consistent with the distribution of narcotics were seized.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Pitt Co. man facing drug charges after investigation

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Greenville man has been arrested after the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation of illegal drug sales on Wednesday. Detectives with the Special Operations Unit along with the K-9 unit executed a search warrant at the residence on Cedar Court in Greenville. Detectives seized cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAVY News 10

Cory Bigsby attorney: Hampton Police mishandling case

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Cory Bigsby attorney: Hampton Police mishandling …. Fire on Spirit of Norfolk continues Wednesday morning. Watch your weapon: Police remind drivers to lock …. Fire continues on Spirit of Norfolk after burning …. Suspicious death being investigated on I-264 in Norfolk. Virginia Beach City...
HAMPTON, VA
WNCT

Havelock man held under $1M bond on drug charges

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Havelock man on drug-related charges on Thursday. Craven County deputies searched a vehicle during a vehicle stop on Brown Blvd. in Havelock. During the search, deputies located in excess of 35 grams of heroin, in excess of 10 grams of methamphetamine, MDMA, suboxone and […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Suspect charged in murder of Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C (WNCT) — One person is dead after a shooting in Rocky Mount, according to police. The shooting took place Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Officers said they responded to a shots fired report near the 1200 block of Westside Drive. On arrival, they found Maurice Lyons, 33, on the ground with a gunshot […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Soil changes slow Washington police station progress

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Construction on Washington’s new police station will take up to a month longer than anticipated. Contractors working on the Washington Police Department’s future home at the corner of Bridge and Second streets have submitted to city officials a change order for additional costs and an extension of the contract length. The […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Bridge opening on North Carolina coast delayed over markings

RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — The opening of a bridge on the North Carolina coast that would allow locals and tourists to avoid a constantly washed-out route has been delayed because of a problem with pavement markings, state officials said. Pavement markings installed earlier this week on the Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge in Dare County do […]
RODANTHE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy