UCLA baseball season ends against Auburn in NCAA regional final loss

Sonny DiChiara went three for four with four RBIs, Nate LaRue added three RBIs and No. 14 overall seed Auburn beat UCLA 11-4 on Monday in the championship of the Auburn Regional.

Auburn (40-19), which won its ninth straight NCAA regional contest, became the first team in Southeastern Conference history to score 50-plus runs in its first three NCAA tournament games. The Tigers advance to the super regionals.

The game was suspended Sunday because of lightning in the area. Auburn was leading 9-0 with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In Monday’s resumed portion, UCLA (40-24) scored four unanswered runs, but Auburn added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth on Cole Foster's sacrifice fly and DiChiara's run-scoring single.

Mason Barnett (3-2) allowed just one hit through 5-1/3 scoreless innings while striking out 10 for Auburn. Carson Skipper got the final two outs of the bottom of the sixth.

Leading 5-0 after five innings, Auburn added four runs in the top of the sixth. LaRue cleared the bases with a two-out double for a 9-0 lead.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .