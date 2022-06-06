ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA baseball season ends against Auburn in NCAA regional final loss

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8Szz_0g2RGAuH00

Sonny DiChiara went three for four with four RBIs, Nate LaRue added three RBIs and No. 14 overall seed Auburn beat UCLA 11-4 on Monday in the championship of the Auburn Regional.

Auburn (40-19), which won its ninth straight NCAA regional contest, became the first team in Southeastern Conference history to score 50-plus runs in its first three NCAA tournament games. The Tigers advance to the super regionals.

The game was suspended Sunday because of lightning in the area. Auburn was leading 9-0 with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In Monday’s resumed portion, UCLA (40-24) scored four unanswered runs, but Auburn added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth on Cole Foster's sacrifice fly and DiChiara's run-scoring single.

Mason Barnett (3-2) allowed just one hit through 5-1/3 scoreless innings while striking out 10 for Auburn. Carson Skipper got the final two outs of the bottom of the sixth.

Leading 5-0 after five innings, Auburn added four runs in the top of the sixth. LaRue cleared the bases with a two-out double for a 9-0 lead.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
davisvanguard.org

Measure H Goes Down to Resounding Loss

Davis, CA – Despite being a smaller project with a seemingly more favorable environment than in 2020,. DiSC has apparently gone down to an overwhelming loss. While it is not clear how many votes are still outstanding, by the end of tabulation on election evening, No had a 3000-vote margin out of 11,000 votes cast, and a 63.5 to 36.5 percentage lead.
DAVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
City
Auburn, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
nypressnews.com

California Primary 2022: Full Coverage

CBS Los Angeles is your home for California Primary 2022 coverage! From the moment polls close at 8pm, we’ll be with you with the latest results and analysis on CBS2, KCAL9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles. Results Pages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
reporterwings.com

California’s water wasters

CALABASAS, California — Tucked into the Santa Monica Mountains, the average home here goes for around $1.8 million, the gardens are bursting with pansies fit for rainy England, and hefty fines have done little to restrain many homeowners from squandering water in a time of drought. This week came...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa#Espn#College Baseball#Auburn Beat Ucla#Tigers
todaynationnews.com

California Lifeguard Salary $500,000

The $97.5 billion surplus exceeds the entire budget of nearly every other state, and California officials apparently haven’t spent much time on sharpening pencils trying to cut unnecessary spending items. Local governments are also doing surprisingly well, with Los Angeles County recently passing a $38.5 billion plan. As a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
YourCentralValley.com

Crews work to contain wildfire in Squaw Valley

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain a wildfire that broke out in Squaw Valley on Monday afternoon. Cal Fire officials say the fire is currently burning in the area of Hopewell and Dunlap roads, just south of Highway 180. Crews have reported the fire has reached 25 acres and is threatening one […]
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Dive team called to Sly Park

June 9 update: 35-year-old Brian Tuigamala of Sacramento has been identified as the man who died June 8 at Jenkinson Lake, according to El Dorado County sheriff’s officials. The cause of death has not been determined. Original post:. The El Dorado County sheriff’s dive team responded to a report...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rods & Relics Car Club Downtown Lincoln Car show a huge success

Overcast skies didn’t keep away thousands of visitors Saturday to downtown Lincoln for the 16th annual Lincoln Rods & Relics Car Show. More than 400 cars from America’s Golden Age of automobiles, all American built before 1975, were displayed. That included sedans, muscle cars, hot rods, convertibles, trucks; you name it and it was likely on display on every (closed) street in downtown Lincoln.
LINCOLN, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘There’s No Respect’: Vile Vandalism Could Drive Longtime Church Out Of Carmichael

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Vile vandalism could drive a longtime church out of Carmichael. It happens time and again, but this latest round of damage has Pastor Thomas Burrows saying enough is enough. He couldn’t believe what vandals did to his church this time. “You can see where they climbed the fence and bent the heck out of it,” said Pastor Burrows. “Up here was their gang motto. It’s orange and black.” His granddaughter took pictures of the mess at Landmark Baptist Church showing phrases with the f-word and God. There were also drawings of body parts and the n-word scrawled right outside the...
CARMICHAEL, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
316K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy