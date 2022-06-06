ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Zoo workers close to holding a strike vote, union says

By Rob Hart
 3 days ago

Teamsters Local 727, the union that represents workers at the Brookfield Zoo, said its members are close to holding a strike vote.

Nearly 170 workers at the Brookfield Zoo are represented through the union, with jobs that include animal care specialists, groundskeepers, patrol officers, and more.

The current collective bargaining agreement runs through June 15. The union said only one negotiation session is scheduled prior to that expiration date.

Teamsters Local 727 said it asked for Juneteenth to be recognized as a contractual holiday. The union also asked for wage increases that keep up with inflation. Union workers have gone without a pay raise at Brookfield Zoo for the past two years, union officials wrote in a press release.

The union added that it filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board over information posted on union bulletin boards.

Union officials said that after Tuesday’s negotiation session, the members will either vote to ratify the contract or vote to strike over unfair labor practices.

