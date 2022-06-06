ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Experts insisted mask mandates worked. But the numbers tell a different story

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

(WWJ) – Over the past two-plus years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been few things more polarizing than mask mandates in the U.S.

There’s been one major question lingering in regards to the pandemic – were mask mandates effective?

Was all the polarization, protesting, and even violence worth it? WWJ’s Zach Clark has the answer in a new edition of The Daily J podcast.

Clark dives into the data detailed in a new Audacy Investigation by Stephanie Raymond. Her story explores how mask mandates impacted death tolls in each state, and the results may be surprising to some, while others may be saying “told you so.”

Read the full report -- "A dive into the data between the length of mask mandates per state and the number of people who died from COVID shows little connection between the two."

