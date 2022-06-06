Internet Slams Stepdad for Telling Teen He's Lucky to Live in His House
"He knew you were part of the package when he married your mom and moved you into his house," one user...www.newsweek.com
"He knew you were part of the package when he married your mom and moved you into his house," one user...www.newsweek.com
This kid is spending his own money (clearly states he has a job) on an investment. Just because it's shoes doesn't mean his step brother has a right to them. If the step dad collected coins, bills, or gold would he be OK with his son "borrowing" some? I'm glad mom has stood up to her husband, his treatment and reaction is way overboard on this.... his son is a thief but rather than correct his son he goes after the step son (OP/the victim). I wouldn't stay married to this man!
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 4