Sonoma, CA

Sonoma State President Dr. Judy Sakaki steps down amid sexual harassment scandal

ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

Sonoma State University President Dr. Judy Sakaki announced Monday she is stepping down amid a growing sexual harassment scandal involving her husband Patrick McCallum.

ABC7 News obtained an email Dr. Sakaki sent the campus community which stated after "thoughtful reflection and discussions with my family" she would be stepping away as president effective July 31.

Sakaki has faced criticism for how she handled campus sexual harassment allegations against her husband - and her oversight of the budget and enrollment.

Dr. Sakaki's announcement comes after faculty members approved a "no-confidence" vote over her leadership last month.

A Sonoma State University employee told ABC7 News that 44% of eligible faculty participated in the vote. 173 voted for "no confidence", and 105 voted against "no confidence."

Democratic State Senators Bill Dodd of Napa, who represents the district enclosing Sonoma State University, and Mike McGuire, an alumnus of the school, released the following statement to ABC7 News:

"The faculty has spoken and it's time for the healing process to begin. President Sakaki should step down for the greater good of the university."

According to the Press Democrat, State Senators Dodd and McGuire said it's "time for the healing process to begin."

California State University officials say an interim president will be announced shortly.

