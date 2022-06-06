4-star Peach State DL announces Clemson offer after visit

A standout defensive lineman picked up an offer from Clemson on Monday after unofficially visiting campus Monday.

Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.) 2024 four-star Omar White announced the offer from the Tigers via social media Monday evening.

White’s list of more than two dozen offers also includes schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

White (6-4, 305) is considered by the 247Sports Composite rankings to be the No. 16 player at his position and the nation’s No. 161 overall prospect regardless of position in the class of 2023.