ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NBA Insider Shares Latest Update On Hornets’ Coaching Search

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Charlotte Hornets are a promising, up-and-coming team within the NBA but they are still a few pieces away from being ready for the Finals. That was obvious this year as they failed to make the playoffs after some moments of brilliance earlier in the season. This all led...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Seem To Be Preparing For A Big Move

It’s tough for Seattle Seahawks fans to remain optimistic nowadays. After all, they’ve lost two franchise icons in Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner to the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams, respectively. Likewise, they are playing in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL because the...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Former Lakers HC Frank Vogel, Utah assistant Lamar Skeeter join extensive list of candidates for Jazz job

Quin Snyder stepped down from his post in Utah after eight seasons on Sunday and many other candidates have already emerged as possible replacements. Vogel held assistant gigs with the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers from 2001 to 2011, before earning his first head coaching job with the Pacers when Jim O'Brien got fired midway through the 2010-2011 campaign. Vogel stayed on with Indiana through the 2015-2016 season, then spent two years as the leader with the Orlando Magic and was at the reins of the Los Angeles Lakers for the last three years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Tiger Woods joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan as only known athlete billionaires

"But through it all, the 46-year-old Woods has maintained his supremacy as one of the top-earning athletes in the world, raking in over $1.7 billion in salary, endorsements and other income over the course of his 27-year career -- more than anyone else Forbes has tracked," Forbes staff writer Matt Craig wrote. "Forbes now estimates his net worth to be at least $1 billion, based on his lifetime earnings, making him one of just three known athlete billionaires. ... Yet to this point, less than 10% of Woods’ career earnings, and net worth, comes from golf winnings. The bulk of his fortune comes from enormous endorsement deals with more than a dozen brands, including Gatorade, Monster Energy, TaylorMade, Rolex and Nike, with whom he signed in 1996 and which remains his biggest backer."
GOLF
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Bucks and Knicks Sends Derrick Rose to Milwaukee

Derrick Rose was once a MVP and one of the brightest stars in the league. After a knee injury limited him, he began to re-invent himself as one of the best backup point guards in the NBA. This is an area of concern on the Bucks’ roster. While Jevon Carter played inspired basketball after he was acquired midseason, he was buried on the bench during the playoffs. Furthermore, George Hill completely disappeared in the playoffs after the worst season of his professional career. Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints proposed a trade that would help the Bucks turn this weakness into a strength by acquiring Derrick Rose.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Atkinson
Person
Mike D
Person
Mike D'antoni
Person
James Borrego
Person
Lamelo Ball
Yardbarker

NFL Fans React To Browns’ Baker Mayfield Decision

The so-called relationship between the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield has become even more strained and severed. With OTAs well underway, and with many expecting new Browns QB Deshaun Watson to be suspended soon by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, there may have been a trickle of hope that Mayfield would put his bruised ego aside and make himself available just in case.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

These 3 Yankees are projected to make the All-Star team

There is an argument to be made that the entire New York Yankees starting rotation should be considered All-Stars. However, it is unlikely that the entire group will gain enough votes to make the team. Voting for the All-Star game began on Wednesday, and given how successful the Yankees have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Continues To Own A Modern NFL Record

The Cleveland Browns still have no answer regarding the Baker Mayfield situation. They’ve offered to trade him to other teams but to no avail. There are possible reasons for the non-interest, from getting surgery on his non-throwing shoulder to showing struggles on the field last season. Therefore, he remains...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Charlotte Hornets#Espn
Yardbarker

LeBron James wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas

LeBron James made history last week when Forbes estimated his net worth at north of $1 billion, making him the first to reach the milestone while still an active NBA player. Now, he's revealed what he aspires to spend a significant chunk of that wealth to purchase: his own team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Will Reportedly Sign An Extension With The Brooklyn Nets

After all the drama and tension surrounding Kyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets, we might finally be getting a definitive answer on what's next. Many felt that the Nets might cut ties with their star guard after all the issues he's been involved in during his time with them with the most recent one being his anti-vaccination stance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Shaun Alexander: Baker Mayfield may not have 'higher ceiling' than Seahawks' Geno Smith, Drew Lock

In the latest update on a situation that has no resolution in sight as the summer months rapidly approach, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported for a piece published early Friday morning that a "majority" from "a straw poll of league executives, coaches and agents" believe Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (and San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo) "will likely end up being released" rather than traded before the 2022 season begins.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Yardbarker

Packers Kicker Mason Crosby Is Not Kicking at Minicamp

The practice that was scheduled to be opened to the public was moved indoors due to the rain today. Unfortunately for Packers fans, that means that the practice was closed. There were a few media members who were able to attend, though, and they did not have great news about Packers kicker Mason Crosby.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Ravens Veteran Threatens To Sue Over A Video Game

Getting healthy remains the Baltimore Ravens‘ priority coming into the 2022 NFL season. Last season, injuries to their key players decimated their roster, leaving them out of playoff contention with an 8-9 record. Lamar Jackson‘s ankle injury was one of the major concerns they dealt with in the latter...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

76ers only mock draft: Philadelphia lands the next OG

The Philadelphia 76ers are nearly two weeks away from making the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. There’s no telling what may happen as the team could also trade the pick — only after the selection is made — so they may actually draft higher or lower (or admittedly not at all). With the big night only a few weeks away, it’s time to look at some of the players who the 76ers could draft, starting with the next OG Anunoby.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy