First Firehouse Subs location opens in Cheyenne

We have a million (at least) hiking trails in Colorado and they come in various types, skill levels, payoffs and distances. While I love everything about hiking here in Colorado and have hit a whole bunch of them here, my 7 year old and I thought it would be fun to something a little different and head up to Wyoming and hit our first hiking trail in the "Cowboy State" so we did and it was pretty epic.

WYOMING STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO