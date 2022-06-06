First Firehouse Subs location opens in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now team up to salute our community helpers with our Do Gooder award. This week’s recipient is Don Wood. Don is a firefighter in Cheyenne. He’s described as being a great lieutenant for his...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Access to a liquor license has been a hot topic for businesses in Cheyenne. It appears there aren’t enough to go around. But According to Dale Steenbergen of the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, most businesses can meet their needs with a Bar and Grill license, which is slightly less hard to get.
We have a million (at least) hiking trails in Colorado and they come in various types, skill levels, payoffs and distances. While I love everything about hiking here in Colorado and have hit a whole bunch of them here, my 7 year old and I thought it would be fun to something a little different and head up to Wyoming and hit our first hiking trail in the "Cowboy State" so we did and it was pretty epic.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In a continued effort to revitalize the west edge, the City of Cheyenne is working to re-zone properties in the district. Currently, the bulk of the area is zoned as industrial, but the city wants to make it mixed-use, meaning it can house commercial and residential properties.
The Hell on Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner kicks off its third season Friday night at the Laramie County Fair Complex in Archer. The Chuck Wagon Dinner will begin at 5:30 and the rodeo kicks off with the Grand Entry at 7pm. The event began during the summer of...
If I told you that you can sleep in a horse's former home, would you take me up on it? You should because I've found what used to be a horse trailer that is now a tiny home you really can stay at just north of Cheyenne, Wyoming. I've never...
There's never a bad time for a good steak. There's also never a bad time to go to a good steakhouse. They're definitely in and around Cheyenne. But where exactly in the capital city do you venture to if you're looking for the best steak in Cheyenne?. While food experts...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Land owners in Laramie County can do their part in improving our ecosystem. The best part? It won’t cost a thing. The solution? Planting wildflowers. “Pollinators are a big issue across the west, across the U.S., and just a big concern these days,”...
Authorities say this year will be a busier fire season than last year. This is from the latest Forestry meeting on Monday, where the U.S. Forestry Services, BLM and the Wyoming State Forestry Division were in attendance. Stating the multi-department predictive services say, Northeastern Wyoming will be above average in fire potential in June and July and the rest of the state will follow from July to September.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As summer warms up and folks head off for vacation, LCSD1 is getting geared up for the next school year with a new program that wants to ensure everyone feels included. After Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo and Mayor Patrick Collins rang the alarm on...
If the Mayor of Flavortown said it, then it must be true. The state of Colorado is home to some pretty incredible eats, but you don't have my word for it - just ask Guy Fieri, one of the world's most famous foodies. Over the years, Guy has paid special...
As summer warms up and folks head off for vacation, LCSD1 is getting geared up for the next school year with a new program that wants to ensure everyone feels included. After Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo and Mayor Patrick Collins rang the alarm on bias and discrimination, it became apparent something needed to be done for children and military families.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - After the fatal Memorial Day plane crash in Cheyenne, we’re looking at how local air traffic controllers handle those kinds of emergencies. The Air National Guard is speaking about its role in emergency flight situations and in keeping airspaces safe. “The Wyoming Air...
I feel like this is the perfect time of the year to roll out a new comfort food restaurant. Hear me out, when it's warm, that's the type of food we want. Load up my plate with bbq, mac and cheese, beans, and more. That's what I'm looking for when I'm at a backyard bbq or, really going to a restaurant during the warmer months. It's the season, right?
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), through the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), Civil Rights Division (CRD) applied the U.S. Supreme Court’s holding in Bostock v. Clayton County to its updated discrimination statement. Specifically, FNS’s interpretation of discrimination on the basis of sex in programs or activities receiving federal financial assistance now includes discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to a residential structure fire in the 3800 block of Greenway St. on Monday night. Crews were dispatched at 11:46 p.m. and arrived on scene at 11:54 p.m. The structure fire was under control by 12:05 a.m. Tuesday morning and crews cleared the scene at 12:26 a.m.
One person was killed and three others were hurt in single-vehicle crash. The Colorado State Patrol was called to I-25 just south of the Wyoming state line early Wednesday morning. There, they said an SUV drifted off the side of the interstate, struck a guardrail, and traveled off the highway before going airborne and striking an embankment. A 32-year-old man from Cheyenne was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman also from Cheyenne suffered life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized. The driver was also hospitalized in serious condition. The Greeley Tribune reports troopers suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Responding to surging gas and diesel prices, Governor Mark Gordon has announced the formation of a Gas and Diesel Price Working Group that will focus on ways to find relief for consumers feeling the pinch of rising fuel costs. The working group includes members of the...
Republican candidate for Laramie County Sheriff Boyd Wrede says the sheriff's office is currently understaffed and not respected by many people. Wrede also says rural law enforcement in the county is especially a problem. Wrede appeared on the "Weekend In Wyoming" on Saturday, June 4 to discuss his campaign. Capt....
