Around one in 10 homes are selling across Britain without being widely marketed, according to analysis.In the five years running up to the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the average home sold off-market achieved £1.2 million, estate agent Hamptons said.The growth in off-market transactions has increasingly been driven by lower-priced properties.So far this year, the average discreetly marketed home changed hands for £858,000, down from £979,000 in 2021, Hamptons said.A lack of available homes means buyers have been prepared to pay a premium to seal a deal before a home is advertised more widely, including online.Post-pandemic, selling off-market has increasingly...

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO