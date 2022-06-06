ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Furnace, OH

Woman breaks fiancé, 4 others out of Ohio prison, sheriff says

By Mark Feuerborn, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A jailbreak at an Ohio correctional facility saw five prisoners escape, and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said one of them remains at large.

The sheriff’s office got a heads up Saturday from the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace that staff had witnessed several inmates escape by climbing the fence at the facility. Sheriff’s deputies and the Ohio State Patrol then began searching for the escapees.

Staff at the prison told the sheriff’s office that they saw a woman near the fence before the escape happened. There, investigators found Allie Angelo, 32, who matched the woman’s description. When asked if she witnessed anything to do with the escape, she told them no. The deputies detained her.

The sheriff’s office said it later found out that Angelo had come to the prison with Matthew Sladen, her ex-husband, to help her new fiancé, Jeffrey Randle Fields, escape.

Escaped inmate Casey White back in Alabama

Before the end of the day, authorities found two of the five escaped inmates. A deputy found Fields, 37, on Junior Furnace Road — about an hour’s walk from the correctional facility — and arrested him. OSHP troopers found another inmate, Clifford Tyler Morris, 33, on the same road and also took him into custody.

Sladen, 31, was found at a local Walmart and detained.

As of Saturday night, three inmates were still missing. The next morning, deputies went to Wheelersburg — about a three-hour walk from the STAR Community Justice Center — after getting a report of two suspicious people there.

When they got there, they found two men heading for the highway. The pair ran from the deputies, and Portsmouth police were called out to help, authorities said.

Workers see missing New York woman’s skeleton through window

One of the escapees, Aaron Brigeman, 43, had been hiding in the woods and came out to walk on railroad property. The sheriff’s office said that’s where a deputy found him and detained him.

Brigeman gave up the location of the other inmate, the sheriff’s office said, telling the deputy to look near a mobile home. Authorities found the fourth inmate, Walker Pence, 22, hiding in the woods near the home.

The last inmate to escape — Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, of Wilmington — remains at large as of Monday.

Angelo and Sladen have been charged with crimes for allegedly aiding in the jailbreak.

All of the inmates who broke out were low level, non-violent drug offenders, according to the sheriff’s office. They will now all face new charges for the escape.

Lootpress

Brothers sue over convictions

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In a case that eerily compares to another LOOTPRESS has followed, two brothers are suing government and law enforcement officials for their wrongful convictions. The pair spent spent a total of 18 years in prison for a murder they didn’t commit, officials determined. Nathan...
HUNTINGTON, WV
SCDNReports

Ohio Vandals Key Over 100 Cars in Small Towns

Vandals hit a small Ohio community hard, keying over 100 vehicles in a destructive overnight spree between Monday and Tuesday. Now police are asking for the public's help to track these crooks down. Police say the vandals left a distinctive calling card behind, marking every one of the targeted vehicles with a capital letter A.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Autopsy report of veteran killed in Ross Co. shows potential charges for murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Autopsy records obtained this week by the Guardian shows that a veteran killed earlier this year in Ross County was shot multiple times in the back. Lance Corporal Jeffrey Todd Knotts, Jr., 21, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky died from multiple gunshots after he was found going door-to-door in the middle of the night, allegedly pleading for help. Multiple homeowners dialed 9-1-1 to report that a stranger was knocking on their doors, while multiple home security cameras caught the goings-on. Before deputies could make it to the Chillicothe subdivision, one homeowner opened fire, killing the Marine on a front lawn. It was assumed by much of the public that the shooting was an act of self-defense, but the autopsy report sheds a light that may determine that the attack was instead an act of murder.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio deputies come across 'rare' vape pen with meth mixture

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio deputies recently came across a dangerous vape pen containing a mixture of methamphetamines, which they say is rare in southeastern Ohio. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a vape pen, otherwise known as an e-cigarette, that contained a mixture of flavored nicotine oil and illegal narcotics.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
kolomkobir.com

Serial Killer Thomas Dillon Had No ‘Regret’ About Shooting Ohio Men

How do you catch a male hunter? Ohio investigators faced this burning question when a series of Murders across five counties. In April 1989, Donald Welling, 35, was found dead on the side of a road about half a mile from his home in Tuscarois County. He was known to loved ones as being gentle and careless, and was hit by a bullet from a high-powered rifle.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

‘Rare’ vape pen with meth mixture found in Ohio

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) – Calling it a rare and dangerous substance, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said it has never seen something like this before: a vape pen containing methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office first found the pen — also known as an e-cigarette — when deputies searched someone after arresting them on Thursday. Detectives did […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Missing child reported out of Charleston found

UPDATE (9:02 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8): The Charleston Police Department says they have located Jeremiah Davis and he is home safe. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing child last seen Wednesday. The Charleston PD’s Criminal Investigation Division says 10-year-old Jeremiah Davis ran away from […]
CHARLESTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. woman charged with embezzling $650,000 from her job

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Ross County woman has been indicted for defrauding her employer of more than $650,000, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Thursday. Stephanie Cottrell, 39, Frankfort, was indicted in Ross County Common Pleas Court on two felony charges of theft by deception. As controller for...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Arrest made in federal drug raid

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Tuesday in Huntington and faces several counts of drug-related charges, according to court documents. A WSAZ crew was there as FBI agents, as well as deputies from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, raided a home along McVeigh Avenue. Agents could be...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WHIZ

Muskingum County/Zanesville Joint Drug Unit Arrest Two Men in Drug Busts

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County/Zanesville City Joint Drug Unit and Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force have arrested two men on multiple drug-related charges. The men, identified as: 38-Year-Old Rodriquez Siddiq Hampton and 56-Year-Old John “Tommy” Thompkins, both of Zanesville, are charged with multiple felonies. Thompkins...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Two minors arrested for murder in Greenup County

UPDATE (9:19 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8): More details have been released in the shooting and stabbing death of a woman in Greenup County. According to the Kentucky State Police, a minor contacted another juvenile telling them they planned to kill their relative, 49-year-old Thersa Martin, in the Darby Hollow area of Greenup County. The […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Ohio helicopter crash

GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — One person was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday in a fiery helicopter crash in southwest Ohio, authorities said.The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border.According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, one of the helicopter's occupants died at the scene and the other was rescued from the fiery wreckage by sheriff's deputies and passersby and then flown by helicopter to a hospital.Neither victim has been identified. Whittaker said the helicopter is registered in Darke County and was familiar to the sheriff's office.Buckets of water from a nearby home and fire extinguishers were used to douse the flames while rescuers pulled out the survivor, Whittaker said.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.The NTSB has identified the helicopter as an Enstrom F-28F.
GREENVILLE, OH
SCDNReports

Man Wanted for Murder Arrested in Kentucky

Man Wanted for Murder Arrested in KentuckyKentucky Mugshot. A man who was wanted for murder was found and arrested by police in Kentucky. Police were searching for Bradley Miller after he was accused of being involved in his girlfriend’s murder in Tennessee.
KENTUCKY STATE
