Oxford, AL

Wild Ride in Oxford with 200' Waterslide & Cookout

By Local Events
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Oxford, AL – On Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2pm Antioch Student Ministry will host a 200’ Waterslide & Cookout at 159 Heards Ln, Oxford, AL 36203. Students can join on Sunday for some outdoor wet fun! They will build their  infamous 200’ waterslide and will grill burgers and hot dogs. Bring a bottle of Dawn liquid soap with you. It’s gonna be wild!

UPDATE : *Pet the Youth Minister this event is for current church members only. We apologize for any confusion.

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

