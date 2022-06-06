‘Dumped’ Comedy Series From Heather Flanders, Liz Friedlander & Kapital In Works At Netflix

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Netflix is opening a writers room for Dumped , a single-camera comedy from writer Heather Flanders , director Liz Friedlander , manager-producer Robyn Meisinger and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, sources tell Deadline. This is part of the streamer’s development process since Netflix does not do pilots, even on the comedy side, so Dumped remains in development with an eye toward a potential straight-to-series order. A rep for Netflix declined comment.

Dumped (A Love Story) is a half-hour comedy about a hopeless romantic and her best friends who become amateur detectives when they investigate her recent ex, only to fall down a rabbit hole of lies, deceit and danger.

The project, in the popular serialized comedy-mystery genre, originated as a spec script by Flanders. Meisinger brought the project to Kapital and developed it with the company, which attached top TV director Friedlander, who was EP/director on the first season of Kapital’s CBS All Access series Tell Me a Story and recently directed multiple episodes of Kapital’s new Starz dark comedy series Shining Vale .

Flanders and Friedlander executive produce with Kaplan and Melanie Frankel for Kapital Entertainment and Meisinger for Anonymous Content. Jessie Abbott is the creative executive for Kapital; Netflix is the studio.

Flanders recently worked on Season 2 of Paramount+’s iCarly, Freeform’s Love in the Time of Corona , ABC’s Mixed-ish and Fox’s The Cool Kids. She is repped by Anonymous and attorney Kim Stenton.

Friedlander has directed and executive produced the pilots for such series as The Rookie and its upcoming spinoff, The Rookie: Feds, along with The Equalizer and The Lincoln Lawyer . She is repped by CAA and Behr Abramson Levy Johnson.