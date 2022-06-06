ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

BTS and YouTube Unveil #MyBTStory Challenge — Select Shorts Will Appear in New Video

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
In a letter shared with the BTS “Army” earlier today (Monday, June 6), the group announced the #MyBTStory challenge in partnership with YouTube , starting on Friday and running through July 9, exclusively on YouTube Shorts.

In celebration of their new album, “Proof,” dropping on Friday, the group is inviting the Army and all music fans to join them in the #MyBTStory challenge.

Within the letter, BTS expressed their appreciation of Army’s support over the past nine years and asked them to share their favorite memories from that time on YouTube Shorts, using the hashtag #MyBTStory. Soundtracked to “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” or any of BTS’ hit songs, the Shorts created as part of this month-long challenge will honor the connection that BTS have built with Army and music fans around the world.

In appreciation of their fans’ dedication, #MyBTStory will culminate with BTS releasing an Army tribute video on their Official YouTube Channel featuring a selection of the Shorts created during the challenge.

Over the course of their career, BTS have amassed over 66 million subscribers on their official YouTube channel, making them the third most-subscribed to artist on the platform and have earned six music videos in the platforms’ Billion Views Club to date.  The video for “Butter” has amassed 108.2 million views in its first 24 hours and saw over 3.9 million peak concurrent views during its premiere. Over the last 12 months alone, the band has earned over 14 billion views globally on the platform.

On June 10 at 12 AM ET | 1 PM KST, the band will Premiere the official music video for the lead single from the album “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” from their anthology album “Proof.”

The #MyBTStory challenge runs from June 10 through July 9, only on YouTube Shorts!

