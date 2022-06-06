Megan Park, Jonathan Igla & Robert Levine Sign With TFC Management

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : TFC Management , the company launched almost two years ago by David Stone and Ben Jacobson, has added The Fallout writer-director Megan Park , Hawkeye creator Jonathan Igla , and The Old Man co-creator Robert Levine to its growing roster of top writing and directing talent.

The Fallout, which marked Park’s feature directorial debut, premiered at SXSW before its debut on HBO Max earlier this year. Park is currently in pre-production on My Old Ass with Lucky Chap and Indian Paintbrush. She continues to be repped by Joannie Burstein at The Burstein Co. and Cohen Gardner.

Igla was the head writer, executive producer and showrunner of Disney+’s Marvel limited series Hawkeye, and he also worked on AMC’s Mad Men for several seasons. He continues to be repped by Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole.

Levine, along with Jon Steinberg, co-created (based on Thomas Perry’s novel) the upcoming FX series The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges, as well the Starz pirate drama Black Sails. On The Old Man , which debuts June 16, TFC Management represents Levine, Steinberg as well as fellow executive producers Warren Littlefield and his The Littlefield Company and Dan Shotz. Levine continues to be repped by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.