ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Megan Park, Jonathan Igla & Robert Levine Sign With TFC Management

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjFgm_0g2RBLnJ00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : TFC Management , the company launched almost two years ago by David Stone and Ben Jacobson, has added The Fallout writer-director Megan Park , Hawkeye creator Jonathan Igla , and The Old Man co-creator Robert Levine to its growing roster of top writing and directing talent.

The Fallout, which marked Park’s feature directorial debut, premiered at SXSW before its debut on HBO Max earlier this year. Park is currently in pre-production on My Old Ass with Lucky Chap and Indian Paintbrush. She continues to be repped by Joannie Burstein at The Burstein Co. and Cohen Gardner.

Igla was the head writer, executive producer and showrunner of Disney+’s Marvel limited series Hawkeye, and he also worked on AMC’s Mad Men for several seasons. He continues to be repped by Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole.

Levine, along with Jon Steinberg, co-created (based on Thomas Perry’s novel) the upcoming FX series The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges, as well the Starz pirate drama Black Sails. On The Old Man , which debuts June 16, TFC Management represents Levine, Steinberg as well as fellow executive producers Warren Littlefield and his The Littlefield Company and Dan Shotz. Levine continues to be repped by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Julia Garner Front-Runner For Madonna Role In Biopic At Universal

Click here to read the full article. Julia Garner is the top choice to play Madonna in an upcoming biopic at Universal Pictures sources confirmed to Deadline. The Emmy-winner has been the front-runner since the top of the year but insiders add the reason an offer hasn’t gone out yet is there are still several things in play which include the budget as well as some creative factors which include how long the film is. Madonna is directing the film based on a script by Diablo Cody and has been meticulous in the casting process putting talent through a boot...
NFL
Deadline

Jason Bateman Exits Scarlett Johansson-Chris Evans Film ‘Artemis’ Due To Creative Differences

Click here to read the full article. Jason Bateman has exited from the director’s chair on Artemis, the big feature film package starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans that Deadline told you in March that Apple swooped in to acquire in a $100 million-plus deal. Johansson is producing with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn through their These Pictures production company, which commissioned and developed the script. We’re hearing from sources that Bateman and These Pictures amicably and mutually have chosen to part ways on the pic due to creative differences. I’m told that both sides respect the other’s work and will continue...
NFL
Deadline

Paul Reiser To Star In And Co-Write ‘The Problem With People’; Colm Meaney & Others Also Starring

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Paul Reiser, Colm Meaney, Jane Levy, Lucianne McEvoy and Des Keough are set to star in indie pic The Problem With People. Reiser co-wrote the script with Wally Marzano-Lesnevich, with Chris Cottam directing. Reiser, Cottam and Max Brady are producing. The film is a heart-warming comedy about two estranged cousins making amends for many generations of a family dispute. Production begins next week in Ireland. The story follows Ciáran (Meaney), who lives in rural Ireland with his elderly and ailing father who, bemoaning the sorry state of the world and its never-ending conflicts, decides that...
NFL
Deadline

Lulu Wilson To Return For Quiver’s Sequel ‘Becky 2: The Wrath Of Becky’; Seann William Scott Also Set

Click here to read the full article. Lulu Wilson (Modern Love) is set to return for Becky 2: The Wrath of Becky, a sequel to Quiver Distribution’s 2020 horror-thriller Becky, which will also star Seann William Scott (Welcome To Flatch). In the original film, the spunky and rebellious teenager Becky (Wilson) tries to reconnect with her father (Joel McHale) during a weekend getaway at a lakefront house. But the trip soon takes a turn for the worse when convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the home. The feature found success, in spite of the fact...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Littlefield
Person
Ben Jacobson
Person
Megan Park
Deadline

Jeff Frost Leaving As President Of Sony Pictures Television Studios

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Frost, a 15-year Sony TV veteran, is stepping down as President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, a post he has held for the past five years. According to sources, his departure was a mutual decision. With the TV studio coming off a banner year — hitting an all-time high of over 50 produced series and making waves at the 2021 Emmy nominations — I hear Frost felt it was time to leave and start a new chapter. Frost just shared his decision with his staff; Ravi Ahuja, Chairman, Global Television Studios,...
BUSINESS
People

Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris Files for Divorce from Wife Rainbow

Kenya Barris is ending his marriage to his estranged wife, Dr. Rania "Rainbow" Barris, after being together for more than 20 years, PEOPLE has confirmed. The black-ish creator filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 1, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Polygon

Jamie Foxx is a vampire-killing dad in Netflix’s Day Shift

Jamie Foxx is a dad, with a job and a passion. His job: cleaning pools. His passion: killing vampires. That’s the premise for Netflix’s upcoming action comedy Day Shift, where Foxx plays an LA-based father who hunts the undead creatures of the night when he’s not taking care of his daughter or maintaining pools in the San Fernando Valley.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tfc#Tfc Management#Sxsw#Hbo Max#Indian#The Burstein Co#Amc#Slewett Kole#Starz#Levine Steinberg#The Littlefield Company#Wme#Deadline Icm Partners
Deadline

Scarlett Johansson To Star In Kristin Scott Thomas’ Feature Directorial Debut ‘My Mother’s Wedding’ – Update

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE, UPDATED WITH ADDITIONAL DETAILS, 10:15 a.m.: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) has signed on to star in My Mother’s Wedding — the first feature directed by Oscar-nominated actress Kristin Scott Thomas (Slow Horses), which is currently in production. Details with regard to the film’s plot have thus far been kept under wraps, though we know Thomas wrote it with John Micklethwait. Sienna Miller, Emily Beecham and Freida Pinto will also star in the pic produced by Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales. Johansson notched both of her two Oscar nominations in 2020 for her turns in Noah Baumbach’s...
MOVIES
EW.com

Sound of Music child stars surprise Julie Andrews at AFI tribute with 'Do-Re-Mi' sing-along

Julie Andrews was celebrated with a moving musical tribute sung by her The Sound of Music costars during a celebration of her six-decade career on Thursday night. The icon was presented with the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala tribute Hollywood, and was surprised when the actors who portrayed the von Trapp children reunited for the touching moment.
MOVIES
Variety

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Team Up for London Comedy Show

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, who were both attacked on stage during separate events in recent months, are teaming up for a joint comedy special in London later this year. The stand-up show is set for Saturday, Sept. 3, at the 02 Arena in London. Presale tickets go live on June 9 at 10:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 a.m. PT, which fans can access by registering on Live Nation’s website. The general onsale begins June 10 at 10:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 a.m. PT. Live Nation called the event a “night of world-class comedy” when announcing the show on...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Challenge: USA’: CBS Competition Show Casts Members Of ‘Big Brother’ Cookout & More

Click here to read the full article. Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather and Survivor victors Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina are among the 28 fan favorites who will compete on The Challenge: USA this summer on CBS. The spinoff of MTV’s hit global franchise features will also feature all-stars from Love Island and The Amazing Race. It will premiere Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the players are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and must battle to keep and increase their reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
Deadline

Sienna Miller, Freida Pinto & Emily Beecham Join Scarlett Johansson In Kristin Scott Thomas’ ‘My Mother’s Wedding’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Scarlett Johansson’s new movie, My Mother’s Wedding, that’s also Kristin Scott Thomas’ feature directorial debut has added BAFTA and Golden Globe nominee Sienna Miller, SAG ensemble winner Freida Pinto and Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Emily Beecham. Cameras are currently rolling, Deadline hears. Details with regard to the pic’s plot are under wraps, but Thomas wrote it with John Micklethwait. Producers are Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales. Back in 2017, it was reported that Thomas was making her feature directorial debut with The Sea Change, based on Elizabeth Jane Howard’s novel of the same name. This...
NFL
Variety

‘Entertainment Tonight’ Anchors Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner to Host This Year’s Daytime Emmys

Click here to read the full article. The Daytime Emmys will feature new hosts this year, but the ceremony is still keeping it inside the CBS universe. “Entertainment Tonight” anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner have been tapped to host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. They take over for “The Talk” panelist Sheryl Underwood has previously hosted the show the most in recent years — either by herself, with her “Talk” co-stars, or with Mario Lopez. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences jointly announced the hosts on Monday morning with CBS. Turner (who also hosts...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Live PD’ To Return As ‘On Patrol: Live’ On Reelz

Click here to read the full article. Live PD is making a return to TV. The hit reality show is coming back with a new name and network. On Patrol: Live (w/t), from the producers of Live PD, will premiere this summer, live, Friday and Saturday nights from 9 pm to 12 am ET on Reelz, with Dan Abrams back as host. Per Reelz, following live news-gathering protocols, similar to Live PD, the series’ cameras will document in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across America. Live PD was A&E’s flagship series and one of...
TULSA, OK
Deadline

‘Black Bird’ Trailer: First Look At Ray Liotta’s Final TV Role In Dennis Lehane’s Apple Limited Series

Click here to read the full article. Apple on Wednesday unveiled the trailer for Black Bird, its six-episode original limited series from executive producer Dennis Lehane. The psychological thriller is set to debut globally Apple TV+ on July 8. Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear, Sepideh Moafi and Ray Liotta star in the Apple Studios-produced series, which was adapted from the true crime memoir In With the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene and Hillel Levin. The series represents the last TV work of Liotta, the Goodfellas and Field of Dreams...
NFL
Deadline

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Todd And Julie Chrisley Found Guilty On Federal Tax Evasion Charges, Face Up To 30 Years In Prison

Click here to read the full article. The duo who star in USA Network’s most-watched current original series, Chrisley Knows Best, were convicted on multiple counts of bank fraud and tax evasion by a federal jury in downtown Atlanta today, according to multiple local reports. Sentencing is set for October 6 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The couple faces up to 30 years in prison. Federal prosecutors charged Todd and Julie Chrisley with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie Chrisley was further charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice. Specifically, they are...
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

David Hyde Pierce’s Supportive Husband Role In ‘Julia’ & A ‘Frasier’ Reboot Update

Click here to read the full article. There’s something in the recipe for Julia, HBO Max’s series about Julia Child and her transformative cooking show, that viewers are savoring like a warm meal straight from the kitchen. “People are having a very specific kind of reaction to it,” says David Hyde Pierce, who stars as Julia’s husband, Paul Child. “[They] feel embraced and comforted by it.” The role is both supportive but nuanced as Paul pours his all into giving Julia the chance to shine. Here, Pierce discusses portraying the man behind the star chef, played by Sarah Lancashire, the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Unprisoned’: Marque Richardson Joins Onyx Collective’s Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Marque Richardson has been cast as a series regular opposite Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo in the Onyx Collective comedy series Unprisoned, which will be streamed exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. Created and executive produced by Tracy McMillan, the series, inspired by her life, is about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom (Washington) whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad (Lindo) gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. Richardson plays Mal, the caseworker at...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Monkeypaw Lands Psychological Horror Pitch ‘Goat’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Following a competitive bidding war, Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions has landed the film pitch Goat, with Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie penning the script. The pitch will fall under Monkeypaw’s overall deal with Universal Pictures. Though the title hints at something revolving around everyone’s favorite farm animal, it is actually in reference to the sports acronym “Greatest Of All Time,” aka GOAT, which is thrown around when debating today and yesterday’s sports legends. For this film, the story centers on a promising young athlete who is invited to train with a team’s retiring...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

91K+
Followers
30K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy