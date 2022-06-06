Huge News About Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

According to ESPN's Ben Cafardo, Mike Breen is expected to return to the booth for Game 3 of the NBA Finals (on Wednesday evening) between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

The Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening, and fans will be very excited about the news for the game.

Mike Breen, who had been out of the broadcasting booth due to COVID-19, is expected to return to the booth for Game 3 (via ESPN's Ben Cafardo).

Cafardo's tweet: "Jeff Van Gundy is calling his 16th #NBAFinals , which is the most ever for a television analyst. Only Hubie Brown has called more overall (18 across Radio and TV). When Mike Breen returns on Wednesday, it will mark his 17th NBA Finals. The most ever for play-by-play."

Breen is one of the most popular play-by-play guys in the entire league, and has had many famous calls.

His most famous call was in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals (between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors) when he yelled, "blocked by James!" as LeBron James came up with a massive block late in the fourth quarter.

