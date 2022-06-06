ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Huge News About Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rsBC_0g2RBI9800

According to ESPN's Ben Cafardo, Mike Breen is expected to return to the booth for Game 3 of the NBA Finals (on Wednesday evening) between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

The Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening, and fans will be very excited about the news for the game.

Mike Breen, who had been out of the broadcasting booth due to COVID-19, is expected to return to the booth for Game 3 (via ESPN's Ben Cafardo).

Cafardo's tweet: "Jeff Van Gundy is calling his 16th #NBAFinals , which is the most ever for a television analyst. Only Hubie Brown has called more overall (18 across Radio and TV). When Mike Breen returns on Wednesday, it will mark his 17th NBA Finals. The most ever for play-by-play."

Breen is one of the most popular play-by-play guys in the entire league, and has had many famous calls.

His most famous call was in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals (between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors) when he yelled, "blocked by James!" as LeBron James came up with a massive block late in the fourth quarter.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 31

MDK
3d ago

thats huge news about NBA finals. huge news is a player coming back or being out for the game or multiple games. cmon

Reply
6
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Fisher fired from another coaching job

Derek Fisher won five NBA titles as a player, but his career as a coach continues to be markedly less successful. The Los Angeles Sparks announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Fisher, who had been serving as their head coach and general manager. Assistant coach Fred Williams will take over as Sparks interim coach for the rest of the WNBA season.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
Reality Tea

Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again

Drew Sidora is lost without her defunct leader, Porsha Williams, on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. It’s actually painful to watch her scenes with Ralph Pittman. And don’t get me started on that prophet-for-profit “therapist” they’ve been seeing… Drew’s main goal so far this season has been trying to prove why she is on the show, and it’s coming […] The post Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Mike Breen
Person
Hubie Brown
SB Nation

The Celtics had the Warriors’ rim 2 inches too high before Golden State caught it

The Golden State Warriors were warming up for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals when someone noticed the rim they were shooting on looked a little higher than normal. The Warriors brought it to the attention of the officials, and it turns out they were right: the basket the Warriors were shooting at was two inches above the 10-foot standard height, per ESPN’s Kendra Andrews.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Jazz star not expected to return to team?

The Utah Jazz will have a new head coach next season. They may have some big roster changes too. There has been talk for years about possible friction between star players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. While one online sportsbook favors Mitchell to return to the team next season, they do not favor Gobert to return.
NBA
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Comment About Golfers Leaving For LIV Golf Series

The LIV Golf Series has made waves over the past few weeks by poaching some of the PGA Tour's biggest stars ahead of their inaugural tournament this week. Among the many golfers who opted not to join the rival tour is Rory McIlroy, who had some cutting words for those who are leaving the PGA Tour. Speaking to the media today, McIlroy said that the golfers joining the LIV for the money probably won't end up liking the decision. He said that he's gone that route before and it hasn't worked out for him.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#Golden State Warriors#Basketball#Espn#The Boston Celtics#Radio And Tv#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Milwaukee Bucks
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Uses 1 Word To Describe Deshaun Watson

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd kicked off this Wednesday's edition of The Herd by addressing the latest news involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field. He reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green gets brutally honest on ugly Game 3 for Warriors vs. Celtics

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn’t mince words when describing his horrible performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Green fouled out of the contest and finished with a brutal stat line of two points, four rebounds and three assists. Overall in the series, he has scored only 15 points, which is just as many fouls he has already committed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Admission On Draymond Green

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley wasn't amused by some recent comments that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made. Green recently asserted that he gets preferential treatment from officials during games and doesn't worry about getting ejected for being too physical. Barkley took issue with that and told reporters this week that if opponents just "clock" Green once early, he'll stop playing with that mentality.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy