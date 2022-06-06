ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Starmer hits out at Tory MPs after ‘law-breaking’ Johnson survives no-confidence vote

By Julia Saqui
 3 days ago

Keir Starmer has hit out at those Tory MPs who voted in support of Boris Johnson following a confidence ballot on his leadership.

The Labour leader claimed that MPs loyal to “law-breaking” and “unfit” Boris Johnson “ignored the British public” after they voted 211 to 148 to back the incumbant prime minister.

In a statement, Starmer said the “Conservative Party now believes that the British public have no right to expect honest politicians”.

Despite a significant Tory rebellion, Boris Johnson claimed the result was a “decisive” win.

The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour promises to ‘scrap’ PM’s protocol override law, as rebel Tories vow to block bill

A future Labour government would repeal any legislation passed by Boris Johnson’s legislation to unilaterally ditch Northern Ireland Protocol checks, Sir Keir Starmer has pledged.It comes as senior Conservative MPs told The Independent there was a lot of “unease” about the idea of breaking an international treaty, while Tory peers vowed to dilute and delay the bill in the Lords. The Labour leader said his party would oppose the plan to override parts of Brexit deal agreed with the EU – set to be published in parliament on Monday – and promised to “scrap” the legislation if the bill...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: More than half of Britons ‘think Tories made wrong decision keeping PM’

More than half of Britons think the Conservative party made the wrong decision in backing Boris Johnson’s premiership in the confidence vote earlier this week, a poll has found.Mr Johnson described his victory as “decisive”, despite winning the ballot by 211 votes to 148.But critics say the prime minister has found himself in the eye of a revolt against his positon, the scale of which far surpassed the expectations of his allies - failing to put to bed questions over his leadership.On Friday, an Ipsos poll found that 51 per cent of Britons think MPs slipped up in retaining the prime minister, a number which includes one in four 2019 Conservative voters. And, overall, 36 per cent said they made the right decision. Earlier, the government’s top social mobility chief dubbed Mr Johnson “not a good role model” for children.Katherine Birbalsingh, chair of the Social Mobility Commission, suggested that, even though she liked the prime minister, his personal life made her “raise an eyebrow”, and questioned whether he looked professional enough.See below for how our coverage developed:
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel Rwanda deportations to go ahead without promised watchdog to monitor conditions

Priti Patel is deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda without a promised watchdog intended to oversee the process and protect their rights, The Independent has learned.Earlier this year the government committed to setting up a monitoring committee for the controversial removal programme – which would report back on conditions and raise the alarm over any problems.But ministers have now quietly admitted that the watchdog, as well as a separate joint committee, have still not been set up despite the Home Office pressing ahead with the first flights next week.It comes as the UN’s refugee agency said the entire programme was in...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Brexit ‘largely to blame’ for £31bn loss to UK economy, study finds

Brexit is “largely to blame” for billions being lost in trade and tax revenues in recent years, according to a new study by top economists.The Centre for European Reform (CEF) said that by the end of last year, Britain’s economy was 5.2 per cent – or £31bn – smaller than it would have been without Brexit and the Covid pandemic.“We can’t blame Brexit for all of the 5.2 per cent GDP shortfall … but it’s apparent that Brexit is largely to blame,” said John Springford, author of the CEF study.The CER modelled the performance of a “doppelganger” UK –...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Patel welcomes High Court ruling on Rwanda scheme as campaigners vow to fight on

Campaign groups have vowed to keep fighting after losing a High Court bid to block the Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda as Priti Patel welcomed the ruling.The High Court’s decision has now paved the way for the first flight to go ahead on Tuesday.Up to 130 people had been notified they could be removed with 31 people due on Tuesday’s flight, the court previously heard.Lawyers for almost 100 migrants had submitted legal challenges asking to stay in the UK with the remaining anticipated to follow suit.The first stage of action was brought on Friday by lawyers on behalf...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

High Court refuses to block first flight to Rwanda

The first flight as part of the Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda can go ahead on Tuesday, a High Court judge has ruled.Several people due to be given a one-way ticket to the east African nation as part of Home Secretary Priti Patel’s bid to curb Channel crossings, as well as campaign groups and a union, had asked judges to block their upcoming deportation flight.Up to 130 people had been notified they could be removed and on Friday, the court in London heard 31 people were due on the first flight, with the Home Office planning to schedule...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

First Rwanda flight set to go ahead as campaigners lose High Court fight

Campaigners have lost a High Court bid to block the Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda, paving the way for the first flight to go ahead on Tuesday.Migrants due to be given a one-way ticket to the east African nation as part of Home Secretary Priti Patel’s bid to curb Channel crossings, as well as campaign groups and a union, had asked judges to block their upcoming deportation flight.Up to 130 people had been notified they could be removed.The court heard 31 people were due on the first flight on Tuesday, with the Home Office planning to schedule more...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Home Office made ‘false claim’ Rwanda scheme was backed by UNHCR, High Court hears

The Home Office falsely claimed Priti Patel’s Rwanda deportation plan had been approved by the UNHCR, the refugee agency told the High Court on Friday as the policy was challenged by campaigners. Migrants and campaign groups are seeking a judicial review into the government’s controversial policy which could see the first group of some 31 migrants deported to Africa as early as next weekThe UNHCR had concerns about the asylum process in Rwanda, including discriminatory access to asylum, a lack of legal representation and interpreters, and difficulties in appealing, the court heard.Laura Dubinsky QC, representing the UN agency, said there...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘about to take full control’ of key city

Ukrainian forces have been pushed back by a Russian bombardment in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk and now only control its outskirts, the region’s governor told the RBC-Ukraine media outlet on Wednesday.Ukrainian special forces launched a counteroffensive days ago and cleared almost half of the city, but it made no sense for them to stay when Russia started levelling the area with shelling and air strikes, the official, Serhiy Gaidai, was quoted as saying."...Our (forces) now again control only the outskirts of the city. But the fighting is still going on, our (forces) are defending Sievierodonetsk, it is impossible to say the Russians completely control the city," he said. Read More Why did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedRussia admits to sending 600 conscripts to fight in UkraineFamily of Briton captured by Russian forces in Ukraine share emotional statementSievierodonetsk and Lysychansk are ‘dead cities’ due to Russian bombing, says ZelenskyUkrainian teen with Down syndrome meets his idol John Cena, who inspired him as he fled from Russia invasion
POLITICS
The Independent

Akala, Lineker and Tracey Emin lead calls for airlines not to carry out refugee removal flights to Rwanda

More than 90 public figures have written to the airlines suspected to be carrying refugees to Rwanda next week, urging them not to fly the 100 or more people whom the Home Office has targeted for removal.Signatories include musician and author Akala, football pundit Gary Lineker OBE, Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh and artist Tracey Emin, along with a number of prominent musicians, activists, writers, journalists and lawyers. The letter, seen by The Independent, has been sent to three airlines known to have worked previously with the Home Office on deportation flights: Titan Airways, Privilege Style and Iberojet. AirTanker, which has...
AFRICA
The Independent

Voices: Inclusive, gender-neutral language helps us all – it doesn’t take away ‘woman-ness’

The main NHS web pages on womb, cervical and ovarian cancers have omitted the word “woman”. They now use gender-neutral language to include non-binary people or trans men. Sub-sections of the pages still refer to women, but the NHS’s move towards using more inclusive language has been met with criticism and even fear.There was a similar response last year when Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust announced that it would be using “gender-additive” language in its birth services, with words like “chestfeeding” as well as “breastfeeding”. Some people felt that cisgender women may be further invalidated or silenced in...
HEALTH
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg refuses to debate why he ‘blocked’ bill that would have spared elephants from torture

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Commons leader Mark Spencer have refused to take part in a public debate on why they “blocked” a bill that would have spared elephants from torture in Asia.The Brexit opportunities minister and Mr Spencer are widely thought to have vetoed planned legislation to ban UK adverts for foreign theme parks where elephants are stabbed, chained and deprived of sleep, food and water to make them comply with orders.The Animals Abroad Bill, previously agreed in cabinet, would have outlawed adverts by British holiday companies for attractions where the animals are forced on pain of punishment to give...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against publisher over Home Office case in court

The Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against a newspaper publisher over an article about his legal case against the Home Office is due to have its first hearing on Thursday.Harry is suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of the Mail on Sunday, after the paper ran a story following a hearing in the duke’s separate High Court claim over his security arrangements when he is in the UK.The piece was published in February under the headline: “Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret … then – just minutes after...
POLITICS
The Independent

