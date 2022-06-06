Starmer hits out at Tory MPs after ‘law-breaking’ Johnson survives no-confidence vote

Keir Starmer has hit out at those Tory MPs who voted in support of Boris Johnson following a confidence ballot on his leadership.

The Labour leader claimed that MPs loyal to “law-breaking” and “unfit” Boris Johnson “ignored the British public” after they voted 211 to 148 to back the incumbant prime minister.

In a statement, Starmer said the “Conservative Party now believes that the British public have no right to expect honest politicians”.

Despite a significant Tory rebellion, Boris Johnson claimed the result was a “decisive” win.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here