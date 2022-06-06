ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylour Paige & Haley Bennett Join Jonathan Majors In ‘Magazine Dreams’

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Zola Independent Spirit Award winner Taylour Paige and Cyrano actress Haley Bennett are boarding Magazine Dreams opposite Jonathan Majors.

The film follows an amateur bodybuilder (Majors) who struggles to find human connection in the exploration of celebrity and violence. The script was on the 2020 Black List, and Elijah Bynum will direct and write.

Mike O’Hearn, a four-time Mr. “Natural” Universe and Fitness Model of the Year of four years who appeared on American Gladiators, also is set to star.

Majors is executive producing under his Tall Street production banner, along with Nightcrawler producers Jennifer Fox and Dan Gilroy . Los Angeles Media Fund is fully financing, with Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman also producing. CAA Media Finance arranged financing and will handle the domestic sale.

Paige next will be seen in the reboot of Legendary’s The Toxic Avenger and starred in Lena Dunham’s recent Sundance Film Festival world premiere, Sharp Stick. Her feature credits include Oscar-winning Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, White Boy Rick and the upcoming Mack & Rita starring Diane Keaton and Brothers opposite Brendan Fraser, Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage.

Paige won Best Female Lead for Zola this year at the Independent Spirit Awards. She is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Granderson Des Rochers.

Bennett won Best Actress at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival for Swallow, which she also executive produced. She is starring in the upcoming UAR title Till from Chinonye Chukwu, Jamie Adams’ She Is Love and the Lionsgate Eli Roth feature adaptation of videogame, Borderlands. Other feature credits include Hillbilly Elegy, The Girl on the Train, Rules Don’t Apply, The Magnificent Seven and The Equalizer. Bennett is also set to star in the feature take of Jackie Polzin’s novel Brood which she’ll also produce alongside Topic Studios, Joe Wright and Swallow producer Mollye Asher . She is repped by WME, Tavistock Wood Management and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.

Sienna Miller, Freida Pinto & Emily Beecham Join Scarlett Johansson In Kristin Scott Thomas’ ‘My Mother’s Wedding’

EXCLUSIVE: Scarlett Johansson's new movie, My Mother's Wedding, that's also Kristin Scott Thomas' feature directorial debut has added BAFTA and Golden Globe nominee Sienna Miller, SAG ensemble winner Freida Pinto and Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Emily Beecham. Cameras are currently rolling, Deadline hears. Details with regard to the pic's plot are under wraps, but Thomas wrote it with John Micklethwait. Producers are Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales. Back in 2017, it was reported that Thomas was making her feature directorial debut with The Sea Change, based on Elizabeth Jane Howard's novel of the same name.
Lulu Wilson To Return For Quiver's Sequel 'Becky 2: The Wrath Of Becky'; Seann William Scott Also Set

Lulu Wilson (Modern Love) is set to return for Becky 2: The Wrath of Becky, a sequel to Quiver Distribution's 2020 horror-thriller Becky, which will also star Seann William Scott (Welcome To Flatch). In the original film, the spunky and rebellious teenager Becky (Wilson) tries to reconnect with her father (Joel McHale) during a weekend getaway at a lakefront house. But the trip soon takes a turn for the worse when convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the home.
Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Amy Sedaris & More Set For Musical Comedy 'Theater Camp' From Picturestart, Topic Studios And Gloria Sanchez Productions

Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin, Amy Sedaris, Alan S. Kim, Patti Harrison, Owen Thiele, Jimmy Tatro, Ayo Edebiri, Caroline Aaron and Nathan Lee Graham will star in the musical comedy Theater Camp, marking the directorial debut of Gordon and Nick Lieberman. The film written by Platt, Galvin, Gordon and Lieberman is inspired by their 2020 short film of the same name. It will follow the eccentric staff of a rundown theater camp in upstate New York, as they band together with the beloved founder's bro-y son to keep the camp afloat, when she falls...
Rosanna Arquette, Frank Grillo, Dennis Haysbert Among 5 Cast In Jason Woliner's Peacock Series

Rosanna Arquette, Melinda McGraw, Frank Grillo, Dennis Haysbert and Dee Wallace are the first to be cast in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner's Peacock series, from The Disaster Artists producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Caviar. There are few details about the series, which Peacock describes as a "mind-bending project" in the style of Woliner's work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm that "mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale." Woliner, who has directed episodes of The Last Man on Earth and Nathan for You, apparently has been shooting for more...
'Miranda's Victim': Emily VanCamp, Sebastian Quinn, Enrique Murciano & More Round Out Cast Of Courtroom Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Emily VanCamp (The Resident), Sebastian Quinn (Dynasty), Enrique Murciano (Panic), Brent Sexton (Long Slow Exhale) and Josh Bowman (Revenge) will round out the cast of Michelle Danner's courtroom drama, Miranda's Victim. They join a stacked ensemble led by Abigail Breslin, which also includes Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia, Donald Sutherland, Ryan Phillippe, Mireille Enos, Kyle MacLachlan and Taryn Manning, as previously announced. The film will tell the true story of Trish Weir (Breslin), who in 1963 was kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda (Quinn). Committed to putting her assailant in prison, Trish's life is destroyed by...
Julia Garner Front-Runner For Madonna Role In Biopic At Universal

Julia Garner is the top choice to play Madonna in an upcoming biopic at Universal Pictures sources confirmed to Deadline. The Emmy-winner has been the front-runner since the top of the year but insiders add the reason an offer hasn't gone out yet is there are still several things in play which include the budget as well as some creative factors which include how long the film is. Madonna is directing the film based on a script by Diablo Cody and has been meticulous in the casting process putting talent through a boot...
Scarlett Johansson To Star In Kristin Scott Thomas' Feature Directorial Debut 'My Mother's Wedding' – Update

EXCLUSIVE, UPDATED WITH ADDITIONAL DETAILS, 10:15 a.m.: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) has signed on to star in My Mother's Wedding — the first feature directed by Oscar-nominated actress Kristin Scott Thomas (Slow Horses), which is currently in production. Details with regard to the film's plot have thus far been kept under wraps, though we know Thomas wrote it with John Micklethwait. Sienna Miller, Emily Beecham and Freida Pinto will also star in the pic produced by Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales. Johansson notched both of her two Oscar nominations in 2020 for her turns in Noah Baumbach's...
'The Challenge: USA': CBS Competition Show Casts Members Of 'Big Brother' Cookout & More

Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather and Survivor victors Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina are among the 28 fan favorites who will compete on The Challenge: USA this summer on CBS. The spinoff of MTV's hit global franchise features will also feature all-stars from Love Island and The Amazing Race. It will premiere Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the players are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and must battle to keep and increase their reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their...
Paul Reiser To Star In And Co-Write 'The Problem With People'; Colm Meaney & Others Also Starring

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Reiser, Colm Meaney, Jane Levy, Lucianne McEvoy and Des Keough are set to star in indie pic The Problem With People. Reiser co-wrote the script with Wally Marzano-Lesnevich, with Chris Cottam directing. Reiser, Cottam and Max Brady are producing. The film is a heart-warming comedy about two estranged cousins making amends for many generations of a family dispute. Production begins next week in Ireland. The story follows Ciáran (Meaney), who lives in rural Ireland with his elderly and ailing father who, bemoaning the sorry state of the world and its never-ending conflicts, decides that...
'Live PD' To Return As 'On Patrol: Live' On Reelz

Live PD is making a return to TV. The hit reality show is coming back with a new name and network. On Patrol: Live (w/t), from the producers of Live PD, will premiere this summer, live, Friday and Saturday nights from 9 pm to 12 am ET on Reelz, with Dan Abrams back as host. Per Reelz, following live news-gathering protocols, similar to Live PD, the series' cameras will document in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across America. Live PD was A&E's flagship series and one of...
'Black Bird' Trailer: First Look At Ray Liotta's Final TV Role In Dennis Lehane's Apple Limited Series

Apple on Wednesday unveiled the trailer for Black Bird, its six-episode original limited series from executive producer Dennis Lehane. The psychological thriller is set to debut globally Apple TV+ on July 8. Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear, Sepideh Moafi and Ray Liotta star in the Apple Studios-produced series, which was adapted from the true crime memoir In With the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene and Hillel Levin. The series represents the last TV work of Liotta, the Goodfellas and Field of Dreams...
David Hyde Pierce's Supportive Husband Role In 'Julia' & A 'Frasier' Reboot Update

There's something in the recipe for Julia, HBO Max's series about Julia Child and her transformative cooking show, that viewers are savoring like a warm meal straight from the kitchen. "People are having a very specific kind of reaction to it," says David Hyde Pierce, who stars as Julia's husband, Paul Child. "[They] feel embraced and comforted by it." The role is both supportive but nuanced as Paul pours his all into giving Julia the chance to shine. Here, Pierce discusses portraying the man behind the star chef, played by Sarah Lancashire, the...
Animation Studios & Streamer Minno Partner On Faith-Based Shows, Set 'Young David' As Debut Project

EXCLUSIVE: Animation studios Slingshot USA and Sunrise Animation Studios have partnered with Christian streamer Minno to produce faith-based shows for kids and families, starting with Young David, about the early years of the biblical king who defeated Goliath. The global deal includes development and production of original content of religious entertainment. The trio involved, which includes South African studio Sunrise, bring together creatives with joint expertise from the likes of DreamWorks, Pixar, Sony and Disney. Released next year, Young David will serve as a prequel limited animation series to Slingshot's first full length animation David, which comes out...
Monkeypaw Lands Psychological Horror Pitch 'Goat'

EXCLUSIVE: Following a competitive bidding war, Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions has landed the film pitch Goat, with Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie penning the script. The pitch will fall under Monkeypaw's overall deal with Universal Pictures. Though the title hints at something revolving around everyone's favorite farm animal, it is actually in reference to the sports acronym "Greatest Of All Time," aka GOAT, which is thrown around when debating today and yesterday's sports legends. For this film, the story centers on a promising young athlete who is invited to train with a team's retiring...
'Chrisley Knows Best' Stars Todd And Julie Chrisley Found Guilty On Federal Tax Evasion Charges, Face Up To 30 Years In Prison

The duo who star in USA Network's most-watched current original series, Chrisley Knows Best, were convicted on multiple counts of bank fraud and tax evasion by a federal jury in downtown Atlanta today, according to multiple local reports. Sentencing is set for October 6 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The couple faces up to 30 years in prison. Federal prosecutors charged Todd and Julie Chrisley with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie Chrisley was further charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice. Specifically, they are...
'Flash' Star Ezra Miller Faces More Legal Troubles

The cascade of legal troubles continued today for 29-year-old Flash star Ezra Miller as parents of an 18-year-old named Tokata Iron Eyes filed paperwork asking a judge to issue an order of protection against the actor on behalf of their child. "Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata," says the filing, which was obtained by multiple outlets. The 18-year-old's parents allege the two met at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota when their child was just 12. The parents allege Miller...
Pluto TV Will Expand To Canada This Fall In Team-Up With Corus

Pluto TV, which was founded in 2013 and has grown into a key asset in the portfolio of Paramount Global, is finally about to do business in Canada. The free streaming outlet, which is already in more than 30 countries and territories, will expand to Canada this fall through an agreement with Corus Entertainment. It will launch with more than 100 curated channels and 20,000 hours of content across several genres, including a slate of slate of Corus Original library series. Corus will handle ad sales for Pluto, which last year said it was...
Shocker! Peter Rice Fired From Disney; Dana Walden Taking His Post As Chairman, General Entertainment Content

UPDATED: Disney has confirmed the exit of Peter Rice and the ascension of Dana Walden. Release is below the story we revealed at 8:18 AM PST. Peter Rice, the highly regarded Disney exec, has been fired, Deadline hears. Rice, Chairman of Walt Disney Television and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks, has been a respected leader there since moving over after the studio swallowed Fox. One of Rice's top lieutenants, Dana Walden, the Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, will be succeeding him, we hear. The move marks a high-profile restructuring shift made by Disney CEO Bob...
'Unprisoned': Marque Richardson Joins Onyx Collective's Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Marque Richardson has been cast as a series regular opposite Kerry Washington and Delroy
‘Joker’ Sequel A Go; Todd Phillips Posts Script Cover, Joaquin Phoenix Nearing Deal To Reprise Arthur Fleck

Click here to read the full article. This has been building since before Toby Emmerich exited and Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy took the reins at Warner Bros. Joaquin Phoenix hasn’t quite signed a deal to reprise his role as the disturbed murderous anarchist Arthur Fleck in a sequel to the billion dollar grossing Joker,. but the film is a go. Director Todd Phillips revealed on Instagram that there’s a Joker sequel script he just wrote with Scott Silver and that Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Oscar for playing the title role, is reading it. That isn’t quite true; Phoenix...
