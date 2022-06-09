ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Music Industry Moves: Zara Larsson Launches Her Own Label and Acquires Back Catalog Masters

By Chris Willman and Thania Garcia
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXYNI_0g2RB9Hq00

Click here to read the full article.

Activist Artists Management has announced an expansion into Asia. The Activist roster includes such acts as the Lumineers, Alec Benjamin, Empire of the Sun, Grateful Dead, Dead & Company* (co-managed with Azoff/Moir), Bob Weir, Dwight Yoakam, Brittney Spencer and Michael Franti and Spearhead, along with entertainment brands and companies like All Elite Wrestling and Lion Forge Animation. Its clients extend to film and television as well, with actors Ken Watanabe and David Alan Grier represented.

Jonathan Heeter will head up the Asia operation, maximizing opportunities for the firm’s clients on the continent, and especially greater China, where he lived for more than 20 years. Prior to Activist, he ran the international department at Warner Music China; worked for Dentsu as a senior strategist helping implement branding campaigns across China and the Asia Pacific region; and with Fender to build a direct-to-consumer and wholesale business in China. He also ran his own boutique marketing consultancy.

He will be based out of Los Angeles but will travel to the region as part of his new role.

Said Bernie Cahill, founding partner of Activist: “Jonathan has over 20 years of first-hand experience in China, where he built significant businesses and brands. He has a proven track record in Asia and has maintained deep, high-level relationships throughout the region which makes him the perfect person to identify, support and expand our business.”

“I’m thrilled to join the Activist team and help provide value for our clients in one of the most exciting entertainment markets in the world,” said Heeter. “The growth potential throughout the region, including China, Korea and Southeast Asia, is tremendous and I’m looking forward to bringing expanded opportunities to our entire roster and a few select new clients.”

Wednesday, June 8

Zara Larsson (pictured) has announced the commencement of her own new record label, Sommer House . Sommer House will be licensed through Epic USA and distributed by Sony Sweden for all of the singer’s forthcoming releases.

Having been signed to the independent Ten Music Group since 2011, Larsson also takes control of her entire recording catalog in a unique agreement with the Swedish label and its CEO Ola Håkansson — who originally signed Larsson.

“This is a natural and exciting development in Zara’s continuing music career,” Håkansson said in a statement. “We have worked together for more than 10 fantastic, eventful years and Zara is, despite her young age, an established and respected international artist with extensive experience of the international music scene today. It is going to be really exciting to follow Zara’s ongoing music career. I wish her the best of luck, and I am convinced that she is going to achieve all her musical dreams and get to show her amazing artistry on the world’s biggest stages.”

Epic CEO Sylvia Rhone, meanwhile, added: “Zara has been a cornerstone artist for Epic Records, and we are privileged and excited to be involved in the next chapter in her luscious career.”

+ The planned successions happening at Warner Music Nashville this year are extending to the publicity realm, as one veteran Nashville PR specialist, Fount Lynch , joins the label to move into the top role in that department, while another long-established publicity figure, Wes Vause , steps out of his longtime label role to set up his own shingle.

Lynch will join Warner Nashville as senior VP of publicity on June 13, reporting to Ben Kline, who just got upped to co-president. Lynch had recently been in multiple roles, operating his own PR company while serving at Red Light Management as an artist manager and part of the marketing team. Prior to Red Light, Lynch had done publicity at Sony Music Nashville and ran PR for Universal Music’s Lost Highway label.

“Fount came in when I left Sony, and now he’s coming in when I’m leaving Warner Music Nashville… I’m grateful that he’s always there to clean up my messes!” kidded Vause.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fount to Warner Music Nashville,” Kline said. “He has the experience and enthusiasm to help develop new strategies that will serve the changing media landscape. Fount, along with the three dedicated and forward-thinking members of his team, will take our publicity department into the future. … All of us at WMN thank our friend Wes Vause for his many contributions to the company, its people and our artists over the past eight years. We wish him the best of luck on his new venture.”

Lynch promised that he’s not leaving his former company completely behind: “I will miss my Red Light Management family, but I look forward to continued collaboration in my new role.”

Vause, who as outgoing SVP at WMN has been instrumental in the recent careers of Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay and Kenny Chesney, is planning a July 1 startup for his own Press On Publicity. “I started as an independent publicist, and now with 20-plus years of label experience, I’m ready to bring all that knowledge and strategy full circle into this new venture,” he said.

Vause added that he is establishing a strategic partnership with another one of Nashville’s top independent publicists, Ebie McFarland , working with her on some of her clients at Essential Broadcast Media. “Over the years, at both Sony and at Warner, Ebie and I have always collaborated so well. When it came time to make this leap, I wanted to do it with a trusted friend and colleague,” Vause said. “While talking it over one afternoon, we realized partnerships don’t have to mirror an existing model. We decided to make it up as we go, while continuing the creativity and camaraderie we’ve enjoyed and shared for 15 years.”

Vause had held his position at WMN since 2014, when he succeeded Tree Paine, who left to work full-time for Taylor Swift. Previously, he’d been Sony Music Nashville’s VP of media, having been at that company from 2000-2014, getting in some time working for one mogul, Joe Galante, before moving on to work with another top mover and shaker, John “Espo” Esposito, who just announced he will move into an emeritus role at the end of 2022. Vause began his career working with another Nashville legend, publicist Evelyn Shriver.

+ In another move at the top of a major Nashville label group, Meg Kehoe has been named head of media at Sony Music Nashville , where she’ll start on July 5. Kehoe will be relocating to the city after spending the last 14 years at RCA Records, where in senior roles she was responsible for media campaigns for Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, Ray LaMontagne, Tate McRae, Jimmy Eat World and other artists in the pop and rock arenas.

“Meg is a dynamic leader and one of the most diligent media executives I’ve ever known,” said SMN senior VP of marketing Jennifer Way, to whom Kehoe will report. “She is highly respected and trusted by her artists, managers, industry colleagues and partners alike. I am confident that her passion for country music combined with her diverse experience and knowledge across multiple genres will serve our team and artists well, and I’m thrilled to welcome her to the Sony Nashville family.”

In April, Allen Brown, currently the senior VP of media and corporate communications at SMN, announced that he would be retiring after 43 years in the industry, most of those at Sony.

Said Kehoe, “I’ve been a fan of country music for as long as I can remember. I’m excited to further expand the profiles and reach of the company’s artist roster and am grateful to Sony Music for supporting my career growth with this new role as part of the team in Nashville.” Kehoe had worked on the campaigns for some country artists as well in her previous position at RCA, including Kane Brown, Tenille Townes, Elle King and Cam, and had been behind the handling submissions for the CMA Awards and ACMs as well as Grammys.

+ Lex Borrero’s Neon16 and Tainy have officially launched their producer, songwriter management and publishing division. Borrero also announced the promotion of Juan Pablo “JP” Victoria to vice president and appointed him to lead the new division.

According to the announcement statement, the purpose of the expansion is to “solely focus on the industry’s need to better service the producers and songwriter sector, with a strategy to develop their business and name into mainstream worldwide brands.”

Colombian-born Victoria’s promotion to vice president gives him the reigns of all producer, songwriter management and publishing operations.

“From intern to a boss! JP has shown that his work ethic and strategy can lead his clients to success. I am proud of his growth and excited to have him be an intricate part of this next chapter of our business,” said Borrero, Neon16 co-founder and CEO.

Monday, June 6

+ Julian Casablancas , frontman and main songwriter of t he Strokes , has sold a stake in his renowned Strokes catalog to Primary Wave .

Primary Wave confirmed the purchase but declined to specify exactly how much of a stake in the catalog it had purchased or how much it paid in the deal. The sale gives the company access to tracks including platinum-certified hits “Last Nite,” “Someday” and “Reptilia.” The company also bought a stake in Casablancas’ publishing rights as well as the songs’ master rights. It was also said that the deal only includes Casablancas’s rights from the Strokes , not his other projects (the Voidz).

“Primary Wave is thrilled to partner with Julian Casablancas for his works in the Strokes,” said David Weitzman, a partner at Primary Wave. “Julian’s extraordinary talents as a songwriter, singer, and leader infuse the magic that is the Strokes. The Strokes are one of the most important bands of this century and are beloved by a multi-generational audience who have made them a global festival headliner.”

+ Capitol Records has signed DJ/producer Acraze in a partnership with Thrive Music , the independent label founded by Ricardo Vinas. The move follows the release of Acraze’s hit “Do It To It” through Thrive’s deal with Capitol Music Group’s Virgin Music label.

According to Michelle Jubelirer, CMG chair-CEO, and CMG president of A&R Jeremy Vuernick, “We are thrilled to be expanding upon our relationship with Acraze and Thrive Music after embarking on such a successful journey with them through Virgin with the global smash ‘Do It To It.’ Acraze is an incredibly talented artist and performer, Ricardo, Carlos and their team at Thrive are great label partners, and we look forward to achieving so much more together in the coming months and years.”

“It’s always been a dream of mine to have a team that has believed in me from the start,” added Acraze. “I’m glad I get to work with Capitol and Thrive to make my vision come to life. Having two powerhouse labels by my side is so motivating, can’t wait to show you guys what’s in store.”

+ Michelle Nigro has been tapped as label manager for the small but growing label known as Wharf Cat . As the former sales and production manager of Domino Recording Company, Nigro has previously worked on release campaigns for artists such as Wet Leg, Sasami, and Animal Collective.

Nigro will assume label manager duties from cofounder Doug Warner, who will focus on broader label and business strategy moving forward. Her responsibilities will include managing key artist and strategic partner relationships, spearheading A&R efforts, and executing both release-specific and label-wide marketing campaigns. Additionally, she will oversee all day-to-day functions of the label.

“Michelle interned for Wharf Cat right when we started out as a label and it quickly became apparent that she was extremely overqualified for the job,” said Warner. “She transitioned seamlessly into a product management role and worked on some of our most important releases before eventually moving on to Domino. We feel incredibly fortunate to have her back and leading the way as we continue to grow as a label.”

+ Audiomack has announced the launch of Audiomack Punjabi — a new vertical focused on amplifying the renowned folk genre, introducing the music to new audiences and featuring versatile playlists highlighting the region’s most popular contemporary artists.

As part of the move, Punjabi will appear alongside hip-hop, Afrobeats, Latin, Caribbean and more of the streaming service’s popular genres. The newly introduced playlists will include Punjabi Verified, 808 Pind (Village), Ishq, Party Pataka, Punjab to Canada, Punjabi Duets and more, ad will be updated weekly.

Amrit Maan, the PropheC, Himmat Sandhu and Ezu along with the late, great Sidhu Moose Wala will serve as the inaugural cover stars of Audiomack’s playlists.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Eddie Benjamin Talks ‘Weatherman’ Single, Touring With (and Being Mentored by) Justin Bieber

Click here to read the full article. Eddie Benjamin insists that his first word was “guitar.” “I know that sounds really stupid, but even before I played music [my parents] told me that was my first word,” the 20-year-old multi-instrumentalist tells Variety from his tour bus somewhere in Florida. “I was never really pushed into playing or practicing, or ‘we want you to be an artist or musician.’ I just had the instruments all around the house, and the music that I was brought up on led me to that at a really natural time.” Growing up in the Bondi Beach neighborhood...
MUSIC
Variety

How Justin Tranter’s Facet Records and Publishing is Transforming the Music Biz From Within

Click here to read the full article. From the moment Justin Tranter took the stage as the lead singer of ‘00s rock band Semi Precious Weapons in six-inch heels and a full face of makeup, they had their eye on the bigger picture. “My goal was always to be on the cover of Forbes, not the cover of Rolling Stone,” says Tranter, “and I am just getting started.” As the founder and CEO of Facet Records and Publishing, Tranter is revolutionizing the music industry from within and racking up massive hits in the process. Having been dropped from four record deals...
MUSIC
Variety

Hipgnosis CEO Merck Mercuriadis Lays Out His Company’s Vision and Goals at Canadian Music Week

Click here to read the full article. Merck Mercuriadis, founder and CEO of Hipgnosis Songs, was the man of the hour — make that the day — Thursday at Canadian Music Week in Toronto, returning to his native country for three separate sessions. While one saw him presenting the Nile Rodgers Global Creators Award (named, of course, after the legendary Chic cofounder and his partner in Hipgnosis) to singer, songwriter and record producer James Fauntleroy and, virtually, to hip hop record producer Dion “No ID” Wilson and another was giving Public Enemy founder Chuck D the organization’s first annual Social...
MUSIC
Variety

Tribeca Title ‘A Story of Bones’ Boarded by Sales Company Cinephil (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Tel Aviv-based sales company Cinephil has acquired worldwide sales rights for documentary feature “A Story of Bones,” which is in competition at the ongoing Tribeca Festival. Directed by Joseph Curran and Dominic Aubrey de Vere and produced by Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, the documentary follows Annina Van Neel, who, as the chief environmental officer for Saint Helena’s troubled $360 million airport project, learned of the island’s most terrible atrocity – an unmarked mass burial ground of an estimated 9,000 formerly enslaved Africans in Rupert’s Valley, one of the most significant traces of the transatlantic...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Casablancas
Person
Zara Larsson
Variety

Passion Taps Nicki Cortese as Head of Animation Development (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Part of what it describes as a bold and rapid expansion of its long-form animation department, London-based Oscar winning Passion Pictures has appointed Nicki Cortese as head of development for animated features and series. Cortese joins Pixar veteran David Park, a production manager on “Coco” and animation department manager on “Toy Story 3,” who was himself hired as Passion head of production for long-form animation in 2021, as well as executive producer Debbie Crosscup. Joining Passion ahead of Annecy, Cortese served as head of development for Elisabeth Murdoch’s Locksmith Animation, where she worked on Disney’s...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Variety

Justin Bieber Explains Rare Virus That Has Paralyzed Half of His Face, Causing Tour Postponement

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Friday to explain the “pretty serious virus” that has paralyzed half of his face and caused the cancelation of shows in Toronto and D.C. earlier this week. In a two-and-a-half-minute post, he explained and demonstrated that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that affects nerves in the face and can cause facial paralysis. As if to prove that he is genuinely ill, he shows quite clearly in the video: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lil Wayne Cancels Governors Ball Performance

Click here to read the full article. Just three days after he replaced Migos on the lineup for New York’s Governors Ball this weekend — and just hours before he was due to perform — Lil Wayne has pulled out due to “flight disruption” and been replaced on the bill by A$AP Ferg (who prefers to be known as just Ferg), the festival announced late Friday afternoon. Due to flight disruptions, Lil Wayne will no longer be performing this evening. Lineup replacement to follow. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 10, 2022 LINEUP UPDATE: NYC native @ASAPferg will be returning to the main...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Group#Music Industry#Wave Music#Azoff Moir Rrb#All Elite Wrestling#Lion Forge Animation#Warner Music China#Dentsu
Variety

Toby Keith Reveals Ongoing Battle With Stomach Cancer: ‘I Need Time to Breathe, Recover and Relax’

Click here to read the full article. Country singer Toby Keith shared a statement Sunday announcing his ongoing battle with stomach cancer. The 60-year-old musician shared that he has been receiving treatment for the illness for the past six months. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith wrote. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.” Though Keith will be taking a step back to mend and take care of his health, the singer shared that he plans to be return to performing on stage...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Trump’s Truth Social Is Banning Users Who Post About Jan. 6 Hearings, According to Reports

Click here to read the full article. The irony is rich: Truth Social, Donald Trump’s Twitter copycat claiming it is “free from political discrimination,” has reportedly banned users who posted information from Thursday’s congressional hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — in which the former president is a key player. That’s according to several posts on Twitter by users who claimed Truth Social was censoring them. Reps for Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns and operates Truth Social, did not respond to a request for comment. Travis Allen, whose Twitter bio describes him as an information security...
POTUS
Variety

Cooper Noriega, Popular TikTok Creator, Dies at 19

Click here to read the full article. Cooper Noriega, a popular TikTok creator, died on Thursday. He was 19 years old. Noriega was found dead in a Los Angeles mall parking lot on June 9, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. Just hours before his death, the social media influencer posted a video of him lying in bed with the caption, “Who else b thinking they gon die young af.” According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Noriega showed no signs of trauma to his body, and no foul play is suspected. A cause of death has not been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Julie Andrews on Her AFI Lifetime Achievement Award and Why ‘Bridgerton’ Only Needs Her Voice

Click here to read the full article. The Dolby Theatre was alive with the sound of music on Thursday, as the American Film Institute presented the two-year-delayed Life Achievement Award Gala in honor of Julie Andrews‘ career, from “Mary Poppins” to “The Princess Diaries” Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Andrews called the honor “a culmination, in a way, of wonderful events and great fortune.” “My early years were in in Music Hall in London and vaudeville, and I was just a bit of a child brat, I suppose, that had a big voice,” Andrews said. “But the wonder was that...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
China
Variety

U.K. Theaters Urged to Improve Accessibility Via Digital Innovation – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. ACCESSIBILITY U.K. theatres and arts organizations have been urged to prioritize accessibility particularly via digital platforms to prevent audiences “returning to pre-pandemic levels of exclusion.” A new report from the universities of Loughborough and Kent, which was based on 18 months of research, sets out seven areas for organzations to consider, including ensuring there is budget for incorporating accessibility best practices, addressing invisible accessibility needs and using “multiple formats and platforms for digital distribution.” The study, titled Digital Access to Arts and Culture, was funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council. One of the project’s co-investigators,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Can Jessica Chastain Join Helen Mirren as a Same-Year Oscar and Emmy Winner?

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Josh Lucas to Return to ‘Yellowstone’ for Season 5; Dawn Olivieri, Lainey Wilson Join Cast

Click here to read the full article. Josh Lucas will return to the ranch this November. The actor will return to hit drama series “Yellowstone” for Season 5, Paramount Network announced on Friday. Lucas plays the younger version of main character John Dutton (Kevin Costner). He will return in a recurring capacity to the series, after having last appeared in an episode of the show’s second season in 2019. Other returning recurring cast members include Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein, who play the younger versions of main characters Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), and Jacki...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jeff Bridges Recalls Cancer, COVID Battles and ‘Surrendering to the Idea that I Might Die’

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Bridges is back in action after a life-threatening battle with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and COVID-19.  At the Wednesday night premiere of his FX thriller “The Old Man”, the Oscar winner described the surreal experience of returning to set after a year-long hiatus due to his health struggles. “I was sick for a year and then came back to work with all the same cast and crew, and it was like I had a bizarre dream or something,” Bridges told reporters on the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Filming...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Funko Buys Mondo, High-End Pop Culture Collectibles Vendor, From Alamo Drafthouse (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Funko is popping cult-fave pop-culture brand Mondo into its merch mix. Under a deal with indie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse, Funko acquired Mondo, which creates and sells vinyl records and soundtracks, posters, toys, apparel, books, games and other collectibles. About 30 Mondo employees are joining Funko. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed, but it’s obviously not massive. Funko says it does not expect the Mondo acquisition to have a material impact on its financial performance in 2022. Mondo, based in Austin, Texas, was founded in 2001 by Rob Jones and Tim League and...
NFL
Variety

Why Was ‘Interceptor’ the No. 1 Movie on Netflix? ‘I’m Just as Confused as Everyone Else,’ Says Director Matthew Reilly

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS DISCUSSION OF MAJOR STORYLINES AND SCENES IN “INTERCEPTOR.” First-time director Matthew Reilly admits he never anticipated his feature film debut “Interceptor” to do as well as it has since its release on Netflix earlier this month. The movie, which follows a U.S. Army captain (Elsa Pataky) who must prevent a nuclear missile attack forged by domestic terrorists in cahoots with Russians, climbed to No. 1 on the streamer’s top 10 list with about 50 million hours viewed. “It’s blown me away,” Reilly told me on Friday morning when I caught...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Harvey Weinstein’s L.A. Trial Set for Oct. 10

Click here to read the full article. Harvey Weinstein’s second trial on rape and sexual assault charges will begin in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, attorneys agreed on Friday. Weinstein, 70, is facing 11 charges involving five alleged victims, which carry a theoretical maximum of 140 years. The trial is expected to take six to eight weeks, meaning it would run through the end of November. Weinstein has been held in a medical unit at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown L.A. for nearly a year, after being extradited from state prison in New York. Weinstein was wheeled into court by deputies...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Aisha’ Review: Letitia Wright Shows Her Range in Irish Immigration Drama

Click here to read the full article. Lest you think America has a monopoly on byzantine immigration systems, “Aisha” is here with an unfortunate reminder that it does not. Following the eponymous young Nigerian woman (Letitia Wright) as she attempts to resettle in Ireland, writer-director Frank Berry’s drama of bureaucracy eschews histrionics in favor of a docudrama-like approach that’s all the more affecting for how authentic it feels. The result isn’t quite Kafka, but it’s closer than it should be. “Your English is good,” Aisha is told early on by a woman who doesn’t know that nearly everyone in Nigeria speaks...
IMMIGRATION
Variety

Variety

67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy