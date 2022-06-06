Decennial census counts reveal changing population dynamics in NEPA

Avery-Stoss

WILKES-BARRE — After navigating an array of legal challenges and data collection efforts amid a pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau has begun releasing findings from the 2020 Census.

“So far, these revelations are largely limited to demographics, but they do shed some light on the changing population in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Jill Avery-Stoss, Director of Operations at The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development. “For instance, Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties together saw a net increase of over 6,000 residents throughout the last decade.”

More specifically, Luzerne County’s population grew by 1.5 percent and Lackawanna County’s population grew by 0.7 percent. These rates of growth were lower than the growth rates nationwide and in other states, however, resulting in Pennsylvania losing one seat from its Congressional delegation.

There are three components of population change – births, deaths, and migration. According to the most recent data, birth rates in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties remain lower than in the Commonwealth as a whole. In fact, older adults comprise a larger share of the population locally and children make up a slightly smaller share.

Avery-Stoss explained that this pattern has not changed drastically over the last several years. The relatively low ratio of children to senior citizens affects the region’s workforce challenges, because there will be fewer residents to fill jobs as a large number of Baby Boomers continue to exit the workforce.

Anecdotal evidence and housing market indicators suggest that the out-migration seen in the last decade has likely continued to turn around and the region may again be seeing more people moving in than moving out. A nationwide trend of migration out of large, high cost-of-living metro areas has been observed, though the scale of this migration into the region, and whether it will be permanent or temporary, is uncertain. Any sustained increase in population will have important impacts on government, economy, housing, and public services, making this an important area of data to monitor going forward.

Racial & Ethnic Diversity

Ethnic diversity has increased in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties as well as the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Compared with just ten years ago, the share of residents in both counties identifying their race as white alone fell from 91 percent to 79 percent in Luzerne County and from 92 percent to 83 percent in Lackawanna County.

“This growth in diversity has softened the blow to what would otherwise be an alarming decline in population,” Avery-Stoss continued. “It offers other valuable benefits as well – ranging from community enrichment to small business development.”

The percentage of Asian-American residents in Lackawanna County has quadrupled since 2000. Luzerne County saw its share of Asian American residents more than double. The proportion of African American residents in Lackawanna County has grown from 1.3 percent in 2000 to 3.9 percent in 2020. African Americans comprised five percent of the Luzerne County population in 2020 – up from 1.7 percent in 2000 and despite estimates of 7.2 percent in 2019. Both counties have also experienced large increases in their percentages of multiracial residents compared with 2000 and 2010.

The size of the Hispanic/Latino communities in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties and Pennsylvania have also increased significantly since 2000. In Lackawanna County, Hispanic residents accounted for 1.4 percent of the total population in 2000; by 2020, that percentage increased to 8.5 percent. Luzerne County’s Hispanic/Latino population accounted for 1.2 percent of residents in 2000; by 2020, that percentage increased to 14.4 percent. While this trend began in the first decade of the new millennium, the rate of growth of the Hispanic population in the region has not appeared to slow substantially from 2010 to 2020.