Everything You Need To Know About The 4 Main Pelvis Types For Women

The young woman claims she knew something was wrong after she was suffering from heart rate and blood pressure issues for more than a year. She reportedly made multiple visits to the hospital to determine the cause of these health problems. Unfortunately, the doctors reportedly told her that she suffered from anxiety and was too young to have cancer. She also said that her disease is so rare that there’s not really prognosis and nobody knows what to expect. The young woman also said that she doesn’t blame the first doctors for their comments before her diagnosis.

