Click here to read the full article. Van Geest Design’s new trimaran concept brings a whole new meaning to “floating home.” Named after the single-story abodes found primarily in ancient Rome and Pompeii, Domus sports a distinctive shape that results in an inordinate amount of real estate on board. Penned in partnership with Rob Doyle Design, the 130-footer claims to have double the interior space of a catamaran of the same size and all the comfort of a superyacht. Like its namesake, the vessel is centered around a striking atrium that connects the separate areas. Spanning just shy of 8,500 square feet,...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 26 DAYS AGO