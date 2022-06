Nebraska's representatives stayed with their fellow Republicans and voted against two gun control bills that passed the U.S. House of Representatives this week. Republican Reps. Don Bacon and Adrian Smith both voted against H.R. 7910, which would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds. The bill passed in the House Wednesday night.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO