Lindsay, CA

Lindsay set to honor those who served with banner program

By Manuel Hernandez
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 4 days ago

Two months into his new position as Lindsay’s director of public safety, Rick Carrillo said the Military Banner Program is one of the most significant projects he’s worked on so far.

“It’s been a long-awaited program for the people at Lindsay,” Carrillo said.

On May 16, the city partnered with the Lindsay Chamber of Commerce. It opened its application for the banner program where people can purchase military flags, honoring local veterans and those currently serving.

In November, the flags will be raised in front of city hall to celebrate Veterans Day.

“The downtown area will be beautiful once these banners are up and flying,” Carrillo said.

He also plans to place the banners along with the town's entries near Hermosa Street.

Each banner costs $150, and applications remain open until July 1. The banners will display the honoree’s name, years of service, and any notable awards.

“We want to recognize our veterans and show them the respect they deserve,” said Joseph Tanner, Lindsay’s city manager. “Really try to understand and educate the public about the sacrifices that those individuals and their families make.”

The goal is to continue growing the program and sell the flags until the city “runs out of light poles," Tanner said.

The ideas for the program started months ago, with discussions in the city council, but it wasn’t until Carrillo that the program developed, Tanner said.

Lyndsay’s new director of public safety

Serving in the Marine Corps, Carrillo said it was “humbling” to give back to other veterans and see their reactions.

“I’m very proud of the opportunity to be able to sit in these committees and to make these decisions to improve the quality of life,” he said.

On April 1, it was announced that Carrillo was selected as Lindsay’s new director of public safety. He then resigned from his former position as a lieutenant at the Porterville Police Department to accept his new career.

“It was a big change,” Carrillo said. “It was a difficult position leaving Porterville because I was very happy there, and I was comfortable at my job… but these opportunities don’t come around all that often.”

He served in the police department for 16 years but has had a career in law enforcement since 1999, starting as a patrol officer in his hometown of Dinuba.

Carrillo reflected on the selection process to get the position at Lindsay. He remembered that Monday night when the deadline to apply was at midnight. He turned in his application at 10:47 p.m. because he wanted to make sure he was ready and that this was what he wanted.

“Once I clicked send, there was no turning back. I was going to give it my all,” Carrillo said.

He “stood out” from the other candidates due to his qualifications and because he’s from the area, Tanner said.

Carrillo served in the Lindsay Police Department for one year in 2005. He’d also come to the city as a kid to visit his great aunt and uncle, but despite his experiences, much of it is still new to Carrillo, he said.

In Porterville, the police department’s staff has around 100 employees, but there are half as many people for the whole City of Lindsay, Carrillo said. It requires a heavier workload and more hours, but he said he enjoys it.

“This is kind of a new venture for the city, Carrillo, and myself, so we’re all learning a lot about this process,” Tanner said. “He’s made my job easier but busier at the same time.”

In his two months as director, Carrillo assigned a new homeless outreach officer and a second school resources officer, Tanner said. He also noted how Carrillo has improved communication between police and the other departments.

“I think we have a very bright future because he’s committed to the city,” Tanner said. “We made the right choice.”

