This restaurant told Justin Bieber no reservation no seat!

By Madison James
 3 days ago

Source: Gotham / Getty

Justin & Hailey Bieber Turned Away from Dining at New York City Hotspot, Source Says A source tells ET that Hailey and Justin were treated like anyone else without a reservation at Carbone. They were turned away from the exclusive Italian restaurant after Justin’s concert at Barclay’s.

They didn’t let this put a damper on their dinner plans, however, and instead went to nearby Socialista, where they had a great time, according to the source. Justin was in Brooklyn for the evening as part of his Justice World Tour.  Justin was in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday, and his tour resumes in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday. Do you think the restaurant should’ve made an exception?

