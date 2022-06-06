ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shadow Hills, CA

Shadow Hills basketball coach Cory Cornelius leaving after one year

By Shad Powers, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 4 days ago

Shadow Hills basketball coach Cory Cornelius is moving on from the Knights after one year at the helm.

He said he was proud of what the team accomplished during his brief tenure both on and off the court. During his one season, the Knights went 19-7 and went undefeated (10-0) in winning the Desert Empire League.

"It was successful, we had five seniors and all five are off to college," Cornelius said Monday. "I was able to allow these student-athletes an opportunity to finish what they started."

Cornelius said he has another coaching opportunity that is waiting for board approval, and that the main impetus for his decision to leave was to try to move closer to his Rancho Cucamonga home.

He joined Shadow Hills at a tumultuous time after former coach Ryan Towner was fired shortly before being arrested for and later charged with two felony counts relating to sex with a minor.

Cornelius said he understood when he took the job that it would require some delicacy.

"Watching these guys grow up, and being part of their lives, I feel like I did my job helping navigate those guys through the prior situation," Cornelius said.

So while the circumstances weren't ideal, including a late start after being hired in August, the good news for Cornelius was that he inherited a team loaded with returning talent.

With seniors Cord Stansberry, Cyprus Graham, Chris Carter, Nicherian Williams and Andrew Acosta leading the way, the Knights went 10-0 in league play.

Cornelius said the one area where he didn't do his job was the postseason where the Knights were stunned in the first round by King (Riverside).

Athletic director Michael Walsh thanked Cornelius for his effort.

"We're grateful for Coach Cornelius and what he was able to accomplish here in such a short amount of time," Walsh said. "Being undefeated in the DEL is no easy task. He handled the transition with grace and humility."

Walsh said the position has been posted, and he will be looking to conduct interviews "a little later in the summer."

The Knights aren't the only Desert Empire League looking for a new coach. La Quinta's Caleb Gervin stepped down last week, leaving a vacancy with the Blackhawks.

A third DEL boys' basketball coaching position has some clarity. At Xavier Prep, where girls' coach Thaddis Bosley coached both the boys' and girls' teams last year, Ty Thomas will officially take over as the boys' coach and Bosley will be the girls' coach. Thomas was an assistant with the Saints this past season and has plenty of previous coaching experience in the desert, most recently as head coach at La Quinta before Gervin was hired.

The other three DEL teams will have returning coaches: Chris Howard at Palm Springs, Justin Sobczyk at Palm Desert and Rob Hanmer at Rancho Mirage.

Shad Powers covers high school sports for The Desert Sun. Reach him at shad.powers@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Shadow Hills basketball coach Cory Cornelius leaving after one year

#Basketball Coaching
